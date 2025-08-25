VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25: Kauvery Hospital successfully hosted the Afib & Pacing Summit 2025, an academic symposium that brought together cardiac electro physiologists, cardiologists, and general physicians to share knowledge and build skills in managing atrial fibrillation (AFib) and advancing device therapies such as leadless pacemakers.

The summit addressed the growing global challenge of Atrial Fibrillation, the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia affecting more than 37 million people worldwide. Atrial Fibrillation is associated with irregular and often rapid heartbeats, significantly raising the risk of stroke, heart failure, and reduced quality of life. With prevalence projected to double by 2050, the workshop underscored the urgent need for innovation in rhythm care and the central role of electrophysiologists in driving this progress.

Over the course of the workshop, participants engaged in keynote talks, live case discussions, hands-on simulator sessions, and wet lab dissections. The academic sessions explored a wide spectrum of topics, from stroke risk reduction in AF and ablation strategies to the expanding role of leadless pacemakers, alongside practical training in single and dual chamber implantation. Designed to combine theory with real-world application, the program equipped physicians with both the latest insights and procedural skills to enhance patient outcomes.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja S, Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said: "The Afib & Pacing Summit has shown us how far rhythm management has progressed--from conventional strategies for atrial fibrillation to truly wire-free pacing. What makes this symposium special is that it's not just about technology, but about how these innovations can be translated into better outcomes for our patients."

Speaking about Kauvery Hospital's vision, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, noted: "At Kauvery Hospital, we believe the future of cardiac care lies at the intersection of clinical expertise and technological innovation. Organising the Afib & Pacing Summit is part of our larger commitment to advancing medical education and empowering physicians with next-generation knowledge and skills. Through such initiatives, we aim to build stronger clinical networks, promote collaboration, and ultimately ensure that patients benefit from safer, smarter, and more effective rhythm management."

By hosting the Afib & Pacing Summit, Kauvery Hospital has reinforced its role as a centre of excellence in cardiac rhythm care and its dedication to driving meaningful change in the wayarrhythmias are treated.

