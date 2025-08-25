Varaha Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Monday, August 25. It marks the birth of Lord Vishnu's third incarnation, Varaha, the boar-headed deity. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu took the form of Varaha to rescue the Earth goddess Bhudevi from the depths of the cosmic ocean, where she had been submerged by the demon Hiranyaksha. This form of Vishnu symbolises strength, courage, and divine intervention in times of cosmic imbalance. Varaha Jayanti is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August–September), especially celebrated in parts of South India and some North Indian states with deep devotion and Vedic rituals. As you observe Varaha Jayanti 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Varaha Jayanti 2025 Date and Time: Know Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Third Incarnation.

On this day, devotees observe fasts, perform Varaha Puja, and read scriptures like the Vishnu Purana and the Bhagavata Purana, which narrate the story of the Varaha avatar. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu conduct special rituals and abhishekas (ritualistic bathings of the idol) using sacred ingredients like milk, ghee, curd, and honey. Priests chant mantras invoking the blessings of Lord Varaha, seeking protection, prosperity, and dharma. Some devotees also recite the Varaha Stotra, a hymn that glorifies the divine boar form and his cosmic deeds.

Here are 10 wishes for Varaha Jayanti that you can share:

🌺 Wishing you and your family a blessed Varaha Jayanti. May Lord Varaha remove all obstacles from your life and bring happiness and prosperity.

🙏 On this holy day of Varaha Jayanti, may Lord Vishnu bless you with wisdom, courage and spiritual strength.

🌸 May the divine power of Lord Varaha protect you from negativity and guide you towards righteousness. Happy Varaha Jayanti!

💫 Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil on Varaha Jayanti. May your life be filled with peace, love and devotion.

🌿 May Lord Varaha’s blessings give you strength to face life’s challenges with faith and determination. Happy Varaha Jayanti!

🌞 On this sacred occasion, may you be showered with divine grace, health, wealth and prosperity.

🕉️ Wishing you spiritual growth, harmony, and devotion on this auspicious day of Varaha Jayanti.

🌺 May Lord Varaha remove all darkness from your life and fill your home with positivity and joy.

🙌 Celebrate the divine incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Varaha and embrace the values of truth, dharma and compassion. Happy Varaha Jayanti!

🌼 On this holy day, let us pray for strength, protection and blessings from Lord Varaha. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Varaha Jayanti.

The spiritual essence of Varaha Jayanti lies in the triumph of good over evil and the restoration of cosmic order. The festival highlights the importance of divine grace in overcoming adversity and chaos. In contemporary times, it serves as a reminder of preserving the Earth and maintaining ecological balance, considering Bhudevi represents nature and the environment. Families that celebrate Varaha Jayanti often do so with simple yet sincere rituals at home, involving children in storytelling and devotional singing to pass on the significance of the avatar. Overall, Varaha Jayanti is a powerful festival of divine rescue, balance, and righteousness.

