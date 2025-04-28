VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28: Kauvery Hospitals, one of the leading multi-specialty healthcare hospital chains in Tamil Nadu, successfully administered Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) treatment for VT-induced Cardiomyopathy for the first time in Salem.

Fascicular Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) is the most common idiopathic ventricular tachycardia of the left ventricle, typically occurring in young patients. It causes rapid increase in heartbeat rate, which if left untreated could prove fatal.

A 29-year-old patient was admitted to Salem Kauvery Hospital with complaints of palpitations and breathlessness. His ECG and echocardiogram results revealed ventricular tachycardia (VT), although not in a serious condition. His heart rate was irregular, and he experienced frequent palpitations, for which he was treated with medication.

However, he did not respond well to the medication; on the contrary, his condition began to worsen. This is termed VT-induced cardiomyopathy, and the treatment involves an electrophysiological procedure called Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA). Radiofrequency ablation is a medical procedure that uses radio waves to heat and destroy abnormal tissue, cells, or tumours. In this procedure, a needle-like probe is inserted into the body, and radiofrequency waves are directed toward the abnormal tissue causing the arrhythmia, which is then destroyed. Dr. Deep Chand Raja, Electrophysiologist, and Dr. Satish Kumar, Interventional Cardiologist performed this procedure, and the outcome was successful. The patient has now regained normal health and no longer requires medication.

Speaking of this Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Satish Kumar said, "Post RFA treatment, we have been following up the patient for the past one year and there have been no complaints so far. This is the first time in Salem that RFA treatment is being given for VT. The success rate almost 95% and complications like bleeding happen in this procedure only rarely, but fortunately this patient did not have any complications. This method is used for patients who do not respond to medication. I would like to thank my entire team for their dedicated support and especially Electrophysiologist Dr. Deep Chand Raja who flew in all the way from Chennai to conduct the procedure."

Facility Director Mr. Selvam appreciated Dr. Satish Kumar and his team at Salem Kauvery Hospital, for the precise diagnosis and quick treatment that helped restore the good health and confidence of the patient. He particularly expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Electrophysiologist Dr. Deep Chand Raja from Chennai Kauvery Hospital.

