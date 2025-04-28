Cupertino, April 28: Apple iOS 19.4 is expected to bring a major overhaul to the Siri assistant when it rolls out in 2026. This year, Apple may launch its iOS 19 update, bringing a fresh user interface and icons. Apple is working on new features and regularly introducing them to beta testers before the final rollout. The iOS 18.5 beta 3 update, which was recently released, fixed issues and improved overall performance.

iOS 18.5 beta 3 update fixed the app's failure to launch and Siri's Apple Music playback problem across platforms. The update fixed various glitches and StoreKit bugs. However, Apple did not introduce any major development in the overall software. That could change in the upcoming iOS 19 update, which is expected in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 series launch. The reports said that iOS 19 could be revealed during the Apple WWDC25 event set from June 9 to June 13, 2025. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolls Out ‘Voice Message Recording’ Feature for iOS Beta Users; Here’s What It Brings.

iOS 19.4 Update: New Changes, Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple may introduce advanced Siri features in its iOS 19.4 update in 2026. Reports said that the company was building a new architecture for its digital assistant, which is expected to be ready by Spring next year. The update will make Apple Siri faster and offer personalised responses. The highly anticipated on-screen awareness and cross-app functionality will likely also be introduced in the iOS 19.4 update.

Reports said that Apple could announce the new digital architecture for Siri, likely during WWDC 2025 (Worldwide Developer Conference 2025), which will be held in June. The reports said that the new Siri architecture helps the digital assistant work with "two brains," one of which handles commands like making calls, setting timers, and other basic activities. On the other hand, the second brain handles more complex queries. Despite having such a good system, Apple Siri lacks seamless functionality. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working To Introduce New Changes for Timeline on iOS; Check Details.

Apple may introduce glimpses of its new revamped Siri and iOS during the iPhone 17 launch this year. The iPhone 17 series will include the following devices: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (iPhone 17 Ultra).

