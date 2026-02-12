NewsVoir

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: To commemorate World Cancer Day, Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker Women's College jointly organized a massive awareness program today to emphasize the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Also Read | What Is Seedance 2.0? All About ByteDance's New AI Video Model Going Viral in China As Elon Musk Says 'It's Happening Fast'.

The highlight of the event took place at the Sarah Tucker College grounds 650 Youth Red Cross students forming a massive human ribbon to symbolize cancer awareness. This visual formation served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a collective pledge to raise awareness about oncology care and healthy lifestyle choices.

Participating in the event, Dr.S.FELICIA GLADYS, Principal of Sarah Tucker College for Women, stated that such awareness programmes play a vital role in educating students and are essential for the well-being of society.

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Seattle Finalises INR 262 Crore Settlement With Indian Student's Family Who Was Killed by US Officer in 2023.

Dr. Monisha (Consultant General Surgeon): In her keynote address, she stated, "Awareness is the first and most crucial step toward a cure. Most cancers are treatable if detected early through regular screenings and lifestyle modifications."

Dr. K. Lakshmanan (Medical Administrator): Welcomed the gathering and spoke about the advanced, high-quality cancer treatments available at Kauvery Hospital, reaffirming their commitment to serving the Tirunelveli community.

The program's success was ensured by the seamless coordination of Mr. P. Varaimuthu (Unit Head), Mr. Abdul Riyaz (Marketing Manager) and Youth Red Cross. The event concluded with a strong message of hope, successfully inspiring the student community to become ambassadors for health and cancer awareness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)