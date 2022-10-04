Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): KEI Wires & Cables was the title sponsor of Real Kabbadi League (RKL) Season 2 - a professional-level kabaddi league that took off on Sep 21, 2022, in Jaipur. With the growing awareness towards professional sports and fitness across age groups, the KEI Wires & Cables Real Kabbadi League Season 2 is a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. The grand opening ceremony of KEI RKL Season 2 was attended by Neha Dhupia, Satish Poonia - President, BJP, Rajasthan State and many other dignitaries. KEI Wires & Cables invited the channel partners of Rajasthan for an exclusive meet & greet event in presence of the face of the tournament Sangram Singh-an international wrestler, actor and motivational speaker. The meet and greet event with Sangram Singh's presence reinfused the sporting spirit and boosted the morale of the teams and channel partners alike, making the evening a grand success.

The grand finale of KEI RKL Season 2 concluded on September 30. Akshit Diviaj Gupta- Director, KEI Wires & Cables handed over the winner's trophy to Shekhawati Kings the winning team of this season. Talking about this association, Anil Gupta, CMD- KEI industries Limited, commented, "KEI is proud to be associated with Kabbadi as a sport with the motive to catch young rural talent, train-retrain them and eventually groom them, to put on the national and international map of Kabaddi sport." The 10-day Kabbadi tournament witnessed 32 matches played amongst 8 participating teams, namely- Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Sufi Tigers, and Singh Soorma.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh Arrives at the Residence Where DGP Prisons HK Lohia … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

During the opening ceremony, Anil Gupta, CMD- KEI industries Limited further cited the reasons for the brand's association with such orthodox sport like Kabbadi, "KEI Wires and Cables is committed to promote home grown games, sports and people. And provide them their due recognition that they deserve. This tournament encourages the local-regional Tier II and Tier III Kabaddi players and provide them a chance to perform. The platform is wholeheartedly assisting players to get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sport." The association of KEI Wires and Cables with Kabbadi is an example of brand's continued and committed effort towards building a stronger nation with the deep routed values.

www.kei-ind.com

Also Read | Infinix Hot 20 Series Launch Set for October 6, 2022.

KEI was established in 1968 as a partnership firm under the name Krishna Electrical Industries, with the prime business activity of manufacturing house wiring rubber cables. Today, it has grown into an empire with a global presence, offering holistic wire & cable solutions. The company's products serve customers globally in 59 countries, through a rich network of 15000+ channel partners. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), the Company offers an extensive range of cabling solutions. KEI manufactures and markets Extra-High Voltage (EHV), Medium Voltage (MV), and Low Voltage (LV) power cables, Solar Cables, Communication cables, and many more. Serving both retail and institutional segments, KEI has emerged as a one-stop shop for products and services.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)