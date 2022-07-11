New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/TPT): The women's clothing industry is one of the most ever-evolving industries. With each day, there are some new styles that draw attention and make a place for themselves. Many women like to keep up with those trends because ultimately the clothes they wear do reflect a tad bit of their personality.

Amidst all this, it is extremely important to have a brand that offers the trendiest women's ethnic wear and for that, there is no better player in the market than the truly homegrown Indian ethnic brand KIAASA. Under the great vision of the entrepreneur duo Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan, the brand has been acing the market and has recently announced the move to launch two new clothing lines. The first one will be catering to women's fusion wear and the second one will provide kid's apparel and shoes and with this new move, the brand is set to take things to the new level and to emerge as a game-changer in the industry.

KIAASA is a famous mid-segment brand that has always delivered affordable yet stylish women's ethnic wear like kurtas, suit sets, lehengas, bottom wear, dupattas, and much more. Now they are all set to make a name for themselves in the Indo-western clothing sector as well because they always keep up with the trends. Women today have started to prefer Indo-western clothes as they are more comfortable and easy to wear than the traditional ones. Hence, it is becoming most popular amongst the working class and college students. Catering to this, the new clothing line will be blending styles from ethnic palettes with contemporary ones.

Alongside their new fusion women wear line, KIAASA will also be launching a line for the 'little ones'. With this range, they want to make shopping easy for all the moms as they can buy clothes for themselves, and their kids in one place. They will be having numerous 'cool' graphic t-shirts for both girls and boys in addition to having clothing pieces like jeans, trousers, tops, skirts, frocks, shorts and many more. What makes them stand out from the crowd is the fact that KIAASA has made sure to use top-quality material that feels smooth on the skin so that your child's skin stays soft and they do not get any rashes. They ensure top-notch quality because all of their products are passed through a set quality standards.

Talking about the new clothing lines, the directors Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan stated, "After immense hard work and dedication, we made KIAASA touch unprecedented heights. When we acquired the brand, it had very few stores, but in today's time, it has 107 stores that are spread all over the country. We only aim to grow higher and bring something new to the market, for that we decided to launch two new clothing ranges; one that brings stylish indo-western clothes for women and another that caters to kids' apparel. Our focus is entirely on providing mass-market product with splendid service to our wonderful clients! We aim to gain loyal client base by this service-centric approach many folds in next one year. In the near future, we aim to expand our horizons in other different lines as well."

The brand KIAASA's journey as a story began in the year 2018 led by the entrepreneur duo Om Prakash & Amit Chauhan- who proudly own a handmade carpet export business Rugs In Style.

KIAASA has always followed a customer-centric approach, they treat their clients like their own and for that, they also have a team of experts that make sure to do a quality check of every fabric used. With their supreme quality clothes, KIAASA has become one of the most preferred brands amongst women and they will become even more liked by women with their new fusion clothing line. The line will include various dresses with traditional print, pants, and tops with an amalgamation of contemporary and ethnic styles and much more. With such a fine range of collections, they are all set to become one of the favourite kid's apparel brands as well.

