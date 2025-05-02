BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 2: Harpic, India's No. 1 toilet and bathroom cleaner and a pioneer in home hygiene solutions trusted by over 100 million plus households, proudly announces a landmark moment in its legacy by welcoming the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as its brand ambassador. This powerful partnership unites Harpic's trusted legacy of superior cleaning^ with Shah Rukh Khan's enduring appeal, shared values, and immense influence among Indian families. For over a century, Harpic has globally led the way in redefining sanitation and hygiene standards. Today, reaching 1 in 3 Indian households~, Harpic has played a vital role in empowering families across urban and rural India and offers a powerful, effective and reliable cleaning solution. Its partnership with Shah Rukh Khan marks a new milestone in its journey to inspire dignity, care, and better hygiene in every Indian household. Speaking about his association with the brand, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Cleanliness begins with small but meaningful actions. I am proud to partner with Harpic, a brand that has championed hygiene and dignity in Indian homes for decades. I have great respect for the unsung heroes -- homemakers -- whose dedication ensures the health and happiness of families. They deserve the best. With Harpic Hai Na, every home can count on superior hygiene plus cleaning action^, and lasting freshness -- delivered in just five minutes. Much like the reassurance one seeks in life's important moments, Harpic Hai Na stands as a dependable partner in every household." To mark the beginning of this iconic partnership, Harpic will be releasing a new TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan, "Harpic Hai Na", which brings forth the superiority of Harpic Toilet Cleaner, to deliver 10X better cleaning, powerful disinfection in 5-minutes, and long-lasting fragrance^. The campaign strongly reinforces Harpic's position as the ultimate solution for complete toilet hygiene, not just a better alternative to detergents. The campaign thought "Harpic Hai Na" becomes a reassuring promise for Indian homes -- offering powerful, dependable hygiene solutions when they're needed the most. This emotional undertone, combined with Harpic's superior performance^, reinforces the brand's commitment to being the trusted hygiene partner every family can rely on. Many homemakers continue to use generic solutions like detergents, unaware that they are suboptimal for effective toilet hygiene. Harpic's new campaign aims to drive a decisive behavior shift -- encouraging consumers to move beyond detergents towards a purpose-built, scientifically superior solution. Commenting on the announcement, Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan to the Harpic family. His deep connect with millions of Indians and his values perfectly mirror Harpic's own journey of trust, performance, and care. Harpic's legacy of science-backed innovation and its commitment to superior hygiene solutions^ have transformed sanitation habits across India. Over the past 2 decades we have been able to garner the trust of 1/3 of the households~ of the country, and now our ambition is to take it to every second home in the country. With the superior^ Harpic product and this incredible partnership, we aim to reinforce the importance of dedicated toilet cleaning solutions and make Harpic an indispensable part of Indian households." The newly launched TVC starring Shah Rukh Khan, conceptualized by Havas Creative India, brings relatable home scenarios to life -- highlighting the everyday struggle with ineffective cleaning solutions and demonstrating how Harpic toilet cleaner provides faster and better cleanliness^. The emotional narrative, combined with powerful product performance, brings home the message loud and clear: When it comes to effective toilet cleaning, detergent is not the right choice -- Harpic Hai Na. Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Havas India said, "What does Havas Creative do when Harpic, a market leader asks us to take it to the next level from the numero uno position it already is? We think not big, but king size. We suggested bringing onboard none other than King Khan! We have developed relatable & engaging campaign where Shahrukh Khan becomes an ally to every homemaker and makes her life easy because of Harpic's superiority^. And in his signature style he charmingly says - Harpic Hai Na!" This partnership marks a bold new chapter in Harpic's journey -- blending its trusted legacy with modern relevance, inspiring Indian families to choose more effective hygiene solutions^. Link to TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_tOwxCHxeo Agency Credits:

Creative Agency - Havas Creative India

Chief Creative Officer - Anupama Ramaswamy

Production house - Karmman Line

Producer - Sana Patel

Director - Vivek Daschaudhary & Reema

Music - Haroon and Gavin ^10x better limescale removal vs ordinary detergents and kills 99.99% germs post 5 minutes of contact with undiluted product.

~ Basis Kantar Household Panel Data December 2024

