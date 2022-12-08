Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kings Infra Ventures with over four decades of leading presence in seafood processing, exports, and aquaculture, has made a foray into the retail consumer market with the 'King Fresh' range of exotic seafood products. The King Fresh seafood is the first step towards Kings Group's holistic vision of becoming a 'farm-to-fork' enterprise in a phased manner.

"The foray into the retail food market is part of the strategic vision of the company to be in every segment of value creation in the aquaculture and fisheries sector," said Shaji Baby John Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Kings Infra, known for its pioneering role in semi-intensive aquaculture farming in India, is one of the leading players in marine products processing and export for the last four decades. The entry into the retail consumer market is another milestone in the over four-decade-long journey of the company.

"The Indian domestic market offers a huge opportunity for high-quality protein-rich seafood. King Fresh offers freshly chilled or freshly frozen seafood sourced from own farms, aquaculture farmers, and cooperatives," Shaji Baby John said. End-to-end traceability is the hallmark of King Fresh.

Initially, King Fresh would be launching convenient 250 and 500-gm tray packets with cleaned, cut, packed, chilled, and quickly chilled high-quality seafood. "Highest hygiene and safety standards will be the uniqueness of King Fresh. We will be using Flake Ice of the highest quality from our own plant to chill the fresh fish to ensure the quality," Shaji Baby John said. A variety of shrimps including tiger prawns, white leg shrimp, lobsters, pomfret, Kingfish, squids, and octopus will be immediate items to be retailed by King Fresh. "We will expand the products portfolio with new additions in quick succession," Shaji Baby John said.

King Fresh will be offering Sushi Grade quality for the first time in the Indian domestic market. "Sushi grade is considered as a gold standard for quality and hygiene in the case of seafood with its concept of live chilling process. We have mastered the process to cater to the export market and the same would be adopted for King Fresh," he added.

The retail foray of King Fresh will also be marked by a very unique marketing model with innovative ideas and concepts. "We would be revealing the features of the unique and innovating marketing modules as we roll out the entire range of products," Shaji Baby John said.

As part of the retail foray Kings Infra also plans a 24/7 food delivery hub in Bangalore to cater to its customers. User-friendly mobile apps for B2B and B2C segments would also be unveiled soon.

Kings Infra, a listed company, famed for technology-based sustainable aquaculture, holds a world record for harvesting 80 gm (210 mm) pond-grown Vanammei shrimps Kings Infra is also known for leveraging its domain expertise and experience by entering into technological partnerships with academic institutions and multinational companies for developing AI and IoT-based solutions and concepts for precision aquaculture enabling high-value output from its farms.

The retail launch of the King Fresh seafood products will be held in Bengaluru on December 26, 2022, at the distribution hub of M/s Tha ranga foods, Sy no. 11/2 Singanayakanahalli, Yelahanka, Bangalore followed by a food-tasting event at Beveldere, Ozone Urbana, Devanahalli.

King Fresh would be the New Year gift to the connoisseurs of quality seafood in Bengaluru from Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

