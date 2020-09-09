Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Spektacom Technologies and Kings XI Punjab have entered into a partnership to use Spektacom's proprietary and patent-pending PowerBatTM technology.

The Spektacom PowerStickerTM will provide real-time batting analytics to Kings XI players for use in their individual and team practice sessions.

The PowerBatTM technology from Spektacom uses an ultra-lightweight credit card-sized sticker that can be easily pasted on the back of the bat to get real-time feedback on batting performance, including data on bat speed, impact location, twist, and power. It enables professional cricketers to measure, monitor, and enhance their performance continuously.

"The PowerBatTM technology enables players to bring in a completely new dimension to their match preparation and performance, by objectively measuring every shot played, in real-time," said Abhishek Binaykia, Chief Product Officer at Spektacom.

"We are excited to be associated with the Kings XI franchise and look forward to working with the players to further enhancing their power-hitting capabilities in IPL 2020," added Abhishek.

"The data from Spektacom's PowerBatTM technology helps our analysts and coaches maximize the outcomes from a cricketing shot, personalize player drills, and optimize batting techniques," said Satish Menon, CEO at Kings XI.

"We are able to derive great insights into how a batsman is playing different types of bowlers and bowling lengths, and use the technology to fine-tune their batting skills," added Satish.

