New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsReach): Positioned among Canada's top-ranking academic institution for higher learning, King's University College announced the King's International Student Award, a financial support initiative available to eligible Indian applicants starting their study abroad journey with the university from all 2023 and beyond.

Launched at the King's Agent Dinner in New Delhi as part of the King's Senior Delegation Visit to India, the financial award has been designed to attract, encourage, and support Indian students to pursue higher education in Canada, with a maximum value of USD 32,000 Canadian dollars. The award is a significant step towards building the Indo-Canadian cross-border relations, while improving the flux of talent, academic and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Elaborating the rationale of this initiative, Dr David C. Malloy, President of King's University College said, "King's University believes in a strong social ethos for culturally enrichening and inclusive learning. The launch of the International Student Award stems from the same ideology, with the purpose of bringing diverse minds to the campus and nourishing the leaders of tomorrow. We have immense faith in the talent we produce and are certain that students benefitting from this assistance will become better citizens in their communities."

The financial assistance has been graded according to popularity and nature of the diverse programmes offered by King's. For students accepted to Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies (BMOS), the award is valued at a maximum of USD 6,500 (Canadian dollars) per year for a maximum of four years, however, the value goes higher, up to a maximum of USD 8,000 (Canadian dollars) per year for a maximum of four years for students accepted to all other degree programs.

Talking about financial aid, Dr Tracy Cunningham, Director of Enrolment Services and Registrar said, "The new King's International Student Award is a testament to King's University College's commitment to attracting and supporting talented and ambitious students from India. We believe that this award, coupled with other financial support programs, will assist students to achieve their academic and professional goals at King's."

To qualify for the King's International Student Award, students must meet the eligibility criteria and maintain full-time registration at King's University College each year. Additionally, students may also be eligible for the King's International Entrance Scholarship and Continuing Scholarship in following years, based on their final average.

The International High School Entrance Scholarship ranges from USD 2,500 to USD 5,000 based on the final average, while the Continuing Scholarship for Full-Time Students ranges from USD 2,500 to USD 4,000.

In addition to this, the University offers an array of financial grants and scholarship programs to help meritorious students achieve their dreams. The total financial support provided by King's University College in the 2021-2022 academic year was USD 3,185,805 (Canadian dollars) in scholarships, awards, bursaries, and student work-study campus jobs, including USD 42,500 (Canadian dollars) provided to Master of Social work students.

Besides the scholarship award, the university has also launched a video introduction to further pique the interest of Indian students aspiring to pursue quality higher education in Canada, here: https://youtu.be/ZOfY_ZtSQuc

King's is a public Catholic University College which welcomes students of all faith backgrounds. Located in London, Ontario, Canada, King's provides general and honours degree programs in the liberal arts, social sciences, management, and a master's degree in social work. It is positioned in the top rank of institutions of higher learning in Canada for the high quality of its teaching faculty and student experience. Institutionally autonomous, King's is academically affiliated with Western University, and King's graduates receive a Western University degree.

The King's community is centred on the values of social justice, equality and the education of the whole person.

For more information about King's University College, please visit https://www.kings.uwo.ca/future-students/international/

