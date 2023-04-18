Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are on the ascendency in the Indian Premier League after a poor start to the campaign. Both these franchisees have shown tremendous character to win their last two matches after defeats in the opening two games. Hosts Hyderabad come into the contest on the back of an important win over Kolkata. The team lacks the superstars of the T20 format but have the right players which bring balance to their game. Opponents Mumbai Indians have a habit of sorts to start slowly but once they gain momentum, they can go on long streaks of victories. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Thank, You ZAK!' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts to Zaheer Khan’s Post After Latter's Emotional Words Following Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL Debut.

Harry Brook hit a 55-ball century in the previous match to showcase what an amazing talent he is and why he was an important buy for Hyderabad. The Englishman is an effortless hitter and Mumbai will do well to keep him quiet. Aiden Markram, the skipper, is also looking in good form as well and could play an important role in the top order. The pace duo of Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could benefit if the pitch provides some swing with the new ball.

Ishan Kishan, who looked a bit out of touch in the opening matches, finally got a half-century under his belt and that should give him a lot of confidence. Rohit Sharma will continue to be an impact player with Surya Kumar Yadav leading the team. It will be interesting to see if Arjun Tendulkar gets another game after he bowled only two overs against KKR.

When Is SRH vs MI Match 25 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the next match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The game, which will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs MI Match 25 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between RCB and SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 25.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SRH vs MI Match 25 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match. It will be a keenly fought contest with Mumbai Indians winning the game and claiming two important points to climb up the ladder.

