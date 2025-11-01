VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: Kiran Khanna launches Kiikha by Style Junkiie, an elevated vertical of the brand showcased globally through a high-fashion music video titled Jugni, embodying the fiery spirit of Kiikha. Produced by one of India's leading production houses, Emmay Entertainment, the music film marks the debut of young independent artist Vheer and seamlessly brings together fashion and music to define a bold new chapter for Style Junkiie.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/kavbVeQRKPw

Kiikha's pieces are handcrafted and hand painted by Kashmiri artisans, making no two exactly alike. At its heart are the hero jackets, limited-edition, numbered pieces that are heirloom-worthy and deeply personal.

Speaking about the vertical, Kiran shares _"Kiikha means Kiran Khanna, it's me, my journey, my energy. Style Junkiie was my baby five years ago; that's where it all began, and now Kiikha represents growth and the next chapter. It's an elevated version of the classics I personally love to wear, a blend of authenticity, glamour, and a touch of India's artisanal soul"_

Jugni, featuring models dressed in Kiikha, is a fresh and contemporary way for the label to introduce its new vertical. Talking about the song, Vheer says, _"This being my debut, Jugni will always hold a special place in my heart as it is an anthem of freedom and vibrancy that captures the sense of individuality and confidence that Kiikha embodies"_

While Kiikha redefines contemporary elegance, Jugni captures its rhythm, reimagining how fashion can move, sound, and speak to a new generation.

