Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 13: Knot.dating, the AI-powered conversational matchmaking platform that grabbed headlines for its bold 50L income filter, has now become operationally profitable in under 6 months since launch.

Consumer internet startups are often known for their high cash burn rates. Knot.dating has done the opposite - scaled fast, sparked debate, and proven that Indian consumers are willing to pay premium subscription fees for the right product.

"Everyone said Indian singles won't pay for high-value subscriptions. We've proven them wrong. In less than 6 months, we're operationally profitable. Knot.dating isn't just another matrimony app, it's becoming a cultural brand," said Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot.dating.

Positioning itself against global elite platforms while also taking on Indian giants. Knot.dating is carving a unique space, building an aspirational AI-driven conversation-first brand for the next generation of Indian singles.

"We actively discourage anyone who isn't planning marriage in the next 18-24 months because our subscription is high-value, and you'll only end up wasting your time and someone else's time. We don't want your money if you're not serious. We eliminate noise and keep it simple - match, intro call, meeting, family meeting," said Jasveer Singh.

With operational profitability achieved, Knot.dating is now focusing on expanding its product experience, onboarding premium members at scale, and shaping the future of India's matchmaking culture.

