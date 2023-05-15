Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): These days the most talked about is fashion. The fashion industry starts building its mark both internationally & nationally & we make the correct beginning of East India's Biggest Fashion Event Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW). Recently we saw the launch of the biggest event in Kolkata. It is the Beginning of the Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW). The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) Flags of Eminent Political Personality Madan Mitra, World Class Designers Tejas Gandhi, Arnab Sengupta & Shantanu Guha Thakurata & worldwide famous musician Arnab Bhattacharya. The director of Kolkata Fashion Week Chandan Nayek vision made this event possible.

Website link: www.kolkatafashionweeks.com

Also Read | India-Made Apple iPhone: Tata Group To Acquire Wistron's Production Line To Manufacture iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In India, Say Reports.

The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) 2023 is a boon the Designers in East India where they can showcase their design talent to everyone. Soon the grooming session of Models will begin.

All guests of honor were felicitated on this occasion by The Vice President of Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) Nabajit Mukherjee & CEO Chandan Nayek.

Also Read | Asteroid Warning! Massive Bus-Sized Celestial Rock JL1 Set to Pass Earth Today at Rapid Speed, Warns NASA.

Chandan Nayek said, "I'm very confident that our Fashion Week will shine high & will reach everyone through our Designers & models." The Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) is ideally to take place during August 2023.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)