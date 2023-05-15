Mumbai, May 15: For several near-Earth asteroids, space groups often issue alerts and warnings. Even if an asteroid must be at least 96 kilometres wide in order to be considered a planet killer, the warnings provided by NASA should not be dismissed. According to a recent space agency warning, a 39 feet diameter asteroid is now getting close to Earth.

NASA has designated the asteroid 2023 JL1, and it falls under the heading of Earth Close Approaches. They have shown that a collision between an asteroid of this size and Earth may cause serious damage. Asteroid Alert! Massive 60-Foot Celestial Rock Heading Towards Earth at Tremendous Speed, NASA Issues Warning.

It was also found that it will pass Earth on May 15 at a distance of little over 72 lakh km. NASA believes that because it is travelling at a speed of 6,070,000 km/h, even if the distance is still believed to be large, there is a chance that it might change course and come closer to Earth.

Although there is now no need for humans to be concerned, NASA warns that if a massive stone travelling at such a high speed approaches the Earth at such a near distance, it might represent a major hazard to mankind since the Earth wouldn't be able to stop it. NASA is thus developing a defence mechanism to counter such asteroids. Last year, they carried out a double asteroid redirection test mission. It allowed the team to determine the asteroid Dimorphos' orbit. Asteroid Warning! Huge Celestial Rock Named 2023 JD to Zoom Past Earth Today, NASA Issues Alert.

NASA recently sent out another notice for the asteroid 2023 HG1, which was predicted to be between 45 and 110 feet in size and was slated to approach Earth on May 9 at a speed of 7200 KMPH. But because the celestial rock was 4.16 million miles away—a safe distance—it did not hurt anything.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).