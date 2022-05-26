Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Norway headquartered Kongsberg Digital, a leading global technology group that delivers advanced and reliable products to reduce emissions, improve safety, and performance in complex operations and under extreme conditions, announced the expansion of its Indian Capability Center.

The new center will house one of the most technologically advanced teams that will cater to solving the tech challenges and complex business problems for the company's global customers in the energy and maritime sectors. The new center will accelerate innovation, leverage scaling capabilities and faster time-to-market.

Since the start in 2016, Kongsberg Digital continues to grow with strong momentum through game-changing product innovation, partnerships, and global customer acquisitions. Using digital technologies together with strong domain expertise, Kongsberg Digital has become one of the leading SaaS companies delivering products to the Energy and maritime industry.

As part of the growth for Kongsberg Digital, the operations in India have also grown significantly in the past years as part of the overall growth strategy. It has doubled its headcount in the last 3 years and accounts for 1/3rd of the total employees of Kongsberg Digital. As the fastest growing entity, Kongsberg Digital India has witnessed high growth both in terms of employee headcount and KDI's strategic direction.

"With stricter regulations and measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses in all sectors, companies will have to focus on reducing emissions. Digitalization and the utilization of data hold an important key for companies to gain control over their emissions, be compliant, optimize production and operations, and reduce emissions. Kongsberg Digital India supports clients in the energy, maritime, and utility sectors all over the world taking on their digital journey, for more cost-effective, safer, and greener operations. With the combination of deep domain knowledge, strong technical skills and industry know-how, and the expansion of our India capability center, we are at the forefront of revolutionizing industries," said Stein-Roar Skanhaug Bjornstad, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Kongsberg Digital.

"While the business areas are diverse, the focus is to single-mindedly operate as a strong team that is dedicated to delivering technical excellence at a world-class level. India is a critical base for the success of Kongsberg Digital as a company. India office contributes positively to the company's top and bottom line through strategic business impact, a strong focus on innovation, a large and diverse talent pool, and the ability to provide differentiated service delivery. Our facility hosts some of the most revered specialized tech talent that cater to both current and futuristic products and will be a critical investment to propel our growth. Last year we grew our headcount by 40 per cent and we see strong growth indications for coming years as well," said Deepak Kumar Swain, Managing Director, Kongsberg Digital. Kongsberg is a leading global technology group that delivers advanced and reliable solutions to improve safety, security, and performance in complex operations and under extreme conditions from the deep sea to outer space. Headquartered in Norway, Kongsberg has over 11,000 employees operating in more than 40 countries worldwide. As a leading Norwegian technology company established on 20th March 1814, the group consists of three business areas: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace and Kongsberg Digital. Kongsberg Gruppen is founded on more than 200 years of experience and on the core values of determination, innovation, reliability, and collaboration.

Kongsberg Digital is part of the Kongsberg group which provides next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 700 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation, and autonomous operations.

