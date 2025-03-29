BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29: In a landmark development for India's burgeoning F&B cloud kitchen sector, Kouzina Food Tech, a leading Bengaluru-based food platform, has made a strategic investment in MOPP Foods, a fast-growing Delhi-NCR cloud kitchen startup featured on Shark Tank India Season 2.

This strategic investment merges Kouzina's technological prowess and nationwide network with MOPP Foods' robust portfolio of popular brands, including Mealy, Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas, Yum Biryani Bowls, Khichdi In A Bowl, and Sassy Indian. Through this partnership, MOPP's brands will expand to over 200+ kitchens across India, operated by Kouzina and its partners.

"We are delighted to welcome MOPP Foods into the Kouzina family and its founders to our leadership team," said Gautam Balijepalli, Co-founder & CEO of Kouzina Food Tech. "Our vision is to build a multi-brand ecosystem that leverages technology to scale nationally through entrepreneurial partners. With a proven model that supports entrepreneurial franchise partners with demand generation, supply chain management, and culinary R&D, we empower our partner network daily by bringing customers and orders. This investment strengthens our national presence and diversifies our cloud kitchen portfolio. MOPP Foods' authentic North Indian offerings complement our existing brands, unlocking new avenues for growth and customer satisfaction. We aim to expand these brands across multiple formats, including cloud kitchens and QSR outlets."

Geetika Anand Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of MOPP Foods, shared her excitement about the collaboration,"Partnering with Kouzina Food Tech marks a thrilling milestone for MOPP Foods. Our shared commitment to exceptional food experiences and quality makes this an ideal match. With Kouzina's advanced technology and operational scale of over 200+ kitchens, we're poised to elevate MOPP's beloved brands to new heights. I'm eager to launch them nationwide in the coming year."

Kouzina currently operates over 200+ cloud kitchens across 90+ cities, cementing its position as a dominant player in India's F&B cloud kitchen landscape. This collaboration is set to enhance order volumes, streamline operations, and enrich customer experiences with a broader, more diverse menu.

As part of its immediate growth strategy, Kouzina is actively inviting franchise partners nationwide to expand its cloud kitchen network. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong interest from prospective partners keen to launch MOPP's Shark Tank-famed brands across India. Leveraging its expertise in technology, operations, and brand management, Kouzina aims to foster successful partnerships and build a scalable, efficient growth model.

The deal comes amid exponential growth in India's food delivery, QSR, and cloud kitchen markets, fueled by shifting consumer preferences and rising online ordering. This win-win partnership is projected to drive significant revenue growth for Kouzina and enable MOPP's nationwide expansion. Together, the companies target a Rs. 1000 crore topline and aspire to take the business public within the next five years.

