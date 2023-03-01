Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KPMG in India and MindEscapes®, today announced an alliance to offer an all-inclusive holistic, innovation excellence proposition to enterprises and individuals. MindEscapes® is an immersive platform for an exclusive community of thinkers, innovators and creators and has built an ideation think space retreat situated in Nilgiris, aimed to engage CXOs of various enterprises with policymakers and thought leaders. The retreat offers a broad-ranging solution for hosting and engaging groups of CXOs and senior/junior executives of enterprises to collaborate and think innovatively.

This joint innovation excellence proposition will see KPMG in India being an innovation facilitator and knowledge partner, who along with MindEscapes® will look at providing customised solutioning, strategic innovation advisory, innovation operationalisation, short-term and long-term certified courses, business excellence strategic workouts, all of which will be based on a mutually decided curriculum to its members. All of this will be co-created by KPMG in India and MindEscapes®, and tailormade to the unique needs of entrepreneurs/clients/enterprises and individuals.

Also Read | UK’s Persimmon Flags Profit Decline, Slashes Dividend by 75% – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Commenting on the alliance, Rahul Turki, Partner, Business Excellence at KPMG in India said, "KPMG in India's experience in offering solutions in strategy, innovation, and business excellence combined with MindEscapes®'s immersive and supportive environment to drive collaboration, co-creation and growth makes the joint proposition a powerful synergy for enterprises to consider. As a firm, our aim is to position KPMG in India as a creative partner and formidable leader, when it comes to leading growth dialogues in enterprises and among policymakers."

"We are happy to be partnering with KPMG in India to bring our vision of helping entrepreneurs, enterprises individuals and teams tap into their full creative potential," said Dipali Sikand, Founder of MindEscapes®. "By providing the necessary space and tools, we aim to empower them to create truly impactful products and services for their businesses," added Sikand.

Also Read | Holi 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Sara Ali Khan’s All-White Salwar Kameez to Alia Bhatt’s Tie and Dye Look, 5 Outfits by Bollywood Actresses To Play Rangwali Holi in Style.

Other highlights of the alliance:

- The MindEscapes®. retreat at Nilgiris which is the first of many under various stages of development, offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs, enterprises individuals and teams individuals to step away from the distractions of daily life and focus on developing new ideas and strategies.- KPMG in India's professionals will work closely with members to help them identify and capitalise on new opportunities, and to develop and implement innovative solutions that drive growth and success.- MindEscapes® will provide access to a wide range of knowledge assets and resources, reinforced with warm and professional hospitality services under the guardianship of some of the most creative experts. Entrepreneurs, enterprises, individuals and teams will get to explore, experience, collaborate and ultimately give birth to eureka moments that can transform the future of people and our planet.

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

The KPMG in India Business Excellence - Innovation is a part of KPMG's global team of Business Excellence and a leader in driving innovation for businesses. The team works with companies of all sizes and across all industries to help them create Innovative products and services, and to improve their operations and processes.

MindEscapes® is a revolutionary platform that offers immersive and supportive environments for ideation, innovation, collaboration, and growth. Our Ideation as a Service provides access to unparalleled knowledge assets, resources, and hospitality services, all focused on driving creativity and collaboration. Website: MindEscapes.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)