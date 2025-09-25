VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: KRYKARD, India's trusted brand for comprehensive power protection with over four decades of experience, has unveiled its latest product - Static Voltage Regulator (SVR) at IMEX - International Machine Tools Expo 2025. The event is being held from 27th to 29th September 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, where visitors can experience the new SVR range at Stall No: F35, Hall No 1.

Also Read | Nothing's CMF To Become Independent Indian Brand, Announces USD 100 Million Joint Venture With Optiemus Infracom To Create 1,800 Jobs: Report.

The newly launched SVR (15-200 kVA, 3 Phase) is built on advanced IGBT and DSP technology, offering fast correction of deep voltage sags and swells within 20 milliseconds. It ensures steady, distortion-free output, designed for industries that demand uninterrupted and reliable power. Key highlights include wide input ranges for varied operating conditions, surge and spike protection, healthy phase selector for single-phase models, built-in isolation transformer options, and a fully solid-state design for silent, maintenance-free operation. With its combination of speed, safety, and stability, the SVR delivers a new benchmark in power conditioning technology.

Products like the KRYKARD SVR play a crucial role in industries where even minor power fluctuations can lead to equipment breakdowns, production losses, and higher maintenance costs. By providing stable voltage and comprehensive protection, these solutions safeguard sensitive machinery, improve operational efficiency, and extend equipment life. In sectors such as manufacturing, IT, and healthcare where uptime and accuracy are non-negotiable and reliable power conditioning translates directly into higher productivity and cost savings.

Also Read | Maha Panchami 2025 Date, Puja Vidhi and Significance: Know Rituals and Importance of the Fifth Day of Navratri, Marking the Start of Durga Puja Celebrations.

In addition to the Expo showcase, KRYKARD is hosting a Technical Seminar on 30th September 2025 at Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Navi Mumbai from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Themed "Powering the Future: Smart, Sustainable & Reliable Solutions from KRYKARD", the seminar will feature product sessions covering new trends and solutions for power quality improvement, smart solutions for online UPS, and innovative, scalable approaches for energy management systems, smart factories, and sustainability. The evening will also include a Q&A session, followed by cocktails and dinner.

Sreenivas Koganti, Director of Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are proud to present our latest Static Voltage Regulator at IMEX 2025 and look forward to engaging with industry leaders at our technical seminar. KRYKARD has always been at the forefront of delivering advanced and reliable solutions for the evolving power needs of industries. These platforms give us the opportunity to showcase how smart and sustainable power management can drive efficiency for businesses of all sizes."

With over 40 years of expertise, more than 5 lakh installations, and a strong network of 100+ service centers across India, KRYKARD continues to stand as India's largest homegrown brand in power conditioning, trusted by industries, institutions, and households for reliable and innovative solutions.

About KRYKARD

Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in Power and Energy Management with over 40 years of expertise. Under its flagship brand KRYKARD, the company has installed more than 5,00,000 Power Conditioners and 1,50,000 Load Managers across India, serving diverse industrial and commercial sectors. Backed by a 500+ strong team and nationwide service network, KRYKARD ensures cleaner, steadier, and smarter power solutions. Its Servo Stabilizers and Transformers are globally certified, assuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. KRYKARD stands for empowering industries by making power consistent, efficient, and people-centric.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)