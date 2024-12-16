SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: KT Professional, a trailblazer in the professional hair care industry since its inception in 2018, proudly announces Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez as the new face of its premium hair care line. This strategic partnership aims to amplify KT Professional's commitment to offering innovative, salon-grade hair care solutions to a global audience.

Jacqueline Fernandez, celebrated for her dazzling beauty, grace, and dedication to excellence, epitomizes the core values of KT Professional: sophistication, innovation, and an unwavering passion for enhancing beauty. Her collaboration with the brand signifies a step forward in KT Professional's mission to inspire individuals to embrace confidence through their hair care routines. With Jacqueline's immense popularity and global appeal, the brand is poised to strengthen its presence both in India and on the international stage.

Jacqueline's radiant personality, stylish aura, and commitment to personal wellness align seamlessly with KT Professional's vision. Known for her luscious locks and her enthusiasm for maintaining a vibrant, healthy appearance, Jacqueline embodies the essence of the brand's offerings--empowering people to express their beauty effortlessly. Her relatability and aspirational qualities make her an ideal ambassador, bridging the gap between professional-grade solutions and everyday beauty enthusiasts.

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Professional, stated: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of KT Professional. She represents everything we stand for--beauty, elegance, and excellence. Her dedication to self-care and her influential presence in the entertainment industry make her the perfect partner to represent our brand. This partnership marks a significant milestone for KT Professional, and we are confident it will help us reach new heights while bringing our premium hair care solutions to a broader audience."

Since its establishment, KT Professional has revolutionized the hair care industry with its unique, keratin-enriched formulations. The brand has become a household name and a trusted partner for over 27,000 salons across 86 cities in India, supported by a robust presence in 720+ beauty stores and 18+ e-commerce platforms. KT Professional's extensive product range addresses diverse hair concerns, offering solutions tailored to various hair types.

With an unwavering focus on quality and innovation, KT Professional is redefining excellence in hair care. Its products are enriched with nourishing ingredients like keratin protein, which strengthens and rejuvenates hair, ensuring users achieve salon-like results at home. The brand's commitment to empowering individuals with healthy, beautiful hair resonates strongly with its loyal customer base and professional hairstylists alike.

As a global icon and Bollywood sensation, Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her impeccable sense of style and her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her association with KT Professional underscores the brand's belief in celebrating individuality and empowering self-expression. Jacqueline's charismatic presence is expected to elevate KT Professional's image, making it a go-to brand for those seeking premium hair care solutions.

Speaking about her collaboration with KT Professional, Jacqueline expressed her excitement, saying, "I am delighted to be a part of the KT Professional family. Hair care has always been an essential part of my self-care routine, and I'm thrilled to represent a brand that shares my passion for innovation and excellence. KT Professional's products are designed to empower individuals to look and feel their best, and I look forward to being a part of this inspiring journey."

KT Professional's product portfolio reflects its dedication to providing effective and reliable hair care solutions. From revitalizing damaged hair to enhancing natural beauty, the brand's formulations cater to a variety of hair care needs. With Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador, KT Professional is set to inspire consumers to embrace their unique beauty and explore the benefits of professional-grade hair care.

With this exciting new partnership, KT Professional is ready to embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation. By leveraging Jacqueline Fernandez's influence and the brand's expertise in hair care, KT Professional aims to expand its reach, offering top-quality products to a wider audience both in India and globally.

KT Professional is a trusted leader in the hair care industry, renowned for its salon-quality products and cutting-edge formulas. Since 2018, the brand has dedicated itself to creating innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of hair health, style, and protection. With a strong presence in 27 states, KT Professional has become the preferred choice for consumers and professionals alike, offering keratin-based solutions that deliver exceptional results.

For more information about KT Professional and its range of premium hair care products, visit https://ktprofessional.com

Kehairtherapy: Innovating Haircare, Redefining Excellence

With Jacqueline Fernandez on board, KT Professional is all set to continue its journey as a leader in the hair care industry, empowering individuals to achieve healthy, gorgeous hair every day.

