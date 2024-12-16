There are always multiple things going into the WWE Raw after a big event. After WWE Saturday Night's Main Event there are going to be a lot of things for the WWE fans. Multiple superstars defended their championships. From Cody Rhodes to Liv Morgan and also Gunther. Chelsea Green was crowned as the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion after defeating Michin in a singles contest. Kevin Owens was left frustrated after his loss to Cody Rhodes after which Owens attacked the WWE Champion. Rhodes was carried out from the building on a stretcher. Cody Rhodes Injury Update: WWE Undisputed Champion Diagnosed with Axial Compression of The Cervical Spine After Kevin Owens' Cowardly Attack During Saturday Night's Main Event 2024.

Bron Breakker (c) Takes on Ludwig Kaiser for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker is all set to defend his Intercontinental title once again and the championship will be for grabs for Ludwig Kaiser once again. At Survivor Series 2024 we saw Bron Breakker successfully defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a triple-threat match.

War Raiders Face the Judgement Day (c) for WWE World Tag Team Championship

For the Judgement Day, their tag titles will be on the line once again. Erik and Ivar from the War Raiders will fight against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Finn Balor might not be at his absolute best because of his appearance in the triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Resumes

After Lyria Valkyria and Dakota Kai made it to the next round. There are a couple of triple-threat matches that are still left after which we will get to know after rest of the two semi-finalists. The first triple-threat will see Raquel Rodriguez taking on Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark. The second triple-threat match will feature, Natalya, Kairi Sane and Alba Fyre.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins to Appear

Seth Rollins and CM Punk will take their rivalry to the next stage now. Punk did not make an appearance at the WWE RAW last week but made a bold statement that, "Whatever Seth Rollins can do, I can do better". Seth Rollins came up with his reply where he mentioned how Punk was away from WWE for more than 10 years and how Rollins himself took and nailed every opportunity got in front of him. This rivalry is heating up and as the Road to Wrestlemania 41 is about to kick off, we might see something spicy. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Undisputed Title, Gunther, Liv Morgan Win Respective Title Matches, Chelsea Green Becomes First-Ever Women's US Champion And Drew McIntrye Defeats Sami Zayn.

Triple H to Address The Kevin Owens Issue

After the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event went off air, we saw Triple H coming in and confronting Kevin Owens because Owens delivered a piledriver to Cody Rhodes which is a banned move. Things got heated between Kevin Owens and Triple H as well. We will most likely see the CCO of WWE taking action on Kevin Owens.

Triple H Confronts Kevin Owens After WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H got into a confrontation with Kevin Owens. #SNME pic.twitter.com/potNPaUhW8 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2024

There are a lot of things which we might get to see as we are closing in on the WWE Draft and also the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The next PLE for WWE will be Royal Rumble which will take place in February 2025. WWE fans will also get to see what is there for Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso next. Also who is going to stand up to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

