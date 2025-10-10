VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: The International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025, held yesterday in Dubai, celebrated global excellence in sports, entrepreneurship, and innovation, honouring individuals who have made a significant impact in their fields. Among the distinguished honorees was Kulvant Baliyan, Chairman of Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd., recognized for his transformative contributions to Indian volleyball.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Meets Jan Suraaj's Founder Prashant Kishor in Patna, Clarifies 'Not Seeking Election Ticket' (Watch Video).

The summit highlighted Baliyan's role in organizing the Pro Volleyball League in Uttar Pradesh, a landmark event featuring over 120 international, national, and youth players. Broadcast live in more than 100 countries, the league has amassed over 450 million views across TV and digital platforms, marking an unprecedented level of international exposure for Indian volleyball.

The International Visionaries Summit & Awards applauded efforts to provide young athletes with professional platforms, elevate India's sporting profile, and showcase volleyball on a global stage. Under Baliyan's leadership, Indian volleyball has taken significant steps toward professionalization and international recognition, inspiring a new generation of players and sports enthusiasts.

Also Read | Is Viral Story of Torenza Passport Woman Landing at JFK Airport Real or Fake? Fact-Check Debunks AI-Generated Misinformation Sparking Conspiracy Theories About Time Travel and Other-Dimensional World.

Speaking at the summit, Baliyan stated, "India is brimming with sporting talent. Our goal is to bring global recognition to sports like volleyball and provide our players with the platform they truly deserve."

The event further underscored India's growing presence in international sports, with visionaries from across the world gathering to celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)