Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lakme Academy powered by Aptech, the leading hair & beauty training institute in India, ropes in Ananya Panday as their Brand Ambassador.

The brand has chosen Ananya due to her long-standing relationship with Lakme Academy and Lakme Salon. Appealing to a young, Gen Z audience with her quirky, cute and charming demeanour, Ananya is a recognised youth icon in India.

The INR 25,000 crore professional beauty and wellness industry in India, which includes salons, spas, parlours, men grooming outlets & skin clinics, amongst others, has grown at a CAGR of 12 per cent over the last decade.

The industry is extremely fragmented, but it is believed to have over one million outlets employing almost 15 million people, of which nearly 65 per cent are women. For a young country like India, with nearly 700 million individuals below 25 years of age, the beauty and wellness industry has the potential to generate livelihoods in small towns without promoting mass-scale migration to large metros.* According to the latest report offering in Research & Markets India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32 per cent..**

Focusing on professional training and providing opportunities in the space, Lakme Academy powered by Aptech, with over 130 centres in 100 cities+ across India, is considered a pioneer and has added tremendous value in not only upskilling thousands of students with their industry-relevant curriculum but also giving them hands-on experience of becoming professional artists beautifying their future and that of the industry as well.

Actor Ananya Panday said, on the association, "I am thrilled to announce my association with Lakme Academy powered by Aptech, because it gives me an opportunity to join them in their initiative of beautifying the future of millions of young Indians with a world-class education and career opportunities. Beauty and wellness is such an important part of our lives now, especially after the past two years, and these Lakme Academy trained professionals are truly helping us be the best versions of ourselves. I encourage everyone with a dream to succeed in the beauty industry to head straight to Lakme Academy and start building their careers."

YouTube Video 'Ananya Panday about Joining Lakme Academy powered by Aptech' www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbDsCZzjJWg.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO & Executive Director, Lakme Lever, said, "With her infectious energy and on-trend personal style, Ananya Panday is the perfect fit for Lakme Academy powered by Aptech. We want to encourage more young people from all corners of the country to build their dream careers with us and we are confident that Ananya will help us deliver that message. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with her."

Pooja Mukundan, Brand Head, Lakme Academy powered by Aptech, said, "We are delighted to bring Ananya Panday on board as the Brand Ambassador for Lakme Academy powered by Aptech. Ananya has been a brilliant student all through her academic life and decided to follow her dreams of making it big in Bollywood. Similarly, Lakme Academy powered by Aptech believes in upskilling and beautifying the futures of millions of aspirants with rewarding careers in the beauty, hair and skin segment. The students who have trained with us have been placed with the best brands in the industry or have gone on to become entrepreneurs, and we hope to keep introducing and giving opportunities to new talent."

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of HUL. It operates India's first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry.

Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman's exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning make-up, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained professional stylists.

With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons' growth philosophy.

More than 150 entrepreneurs have partnered with Lakme Lever as franchisees to own Lakme Salons across the country. Backed by a comprehensive franchisee support model, expansion is one of the key focus areas for the company where a master franchisee and multi-store franchisee are provided special support and benefits.

In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with Aptech - a global leader in vocational training to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry. Lakme Academy, powered by Aptech, is present in 115 locations across the country and offers foundation and advanced level courses in skin, hair and make-up.

Lakme Academy powered by Aptech won:

Best Professional Beauty Training institute of the Year' at ASSOCHAM's 3rd Beauty, Wellness and Personal care Awards, 2020.

It also won the Global Education Awards 2019 for 'The Best Beauty & Wellness Training Institute of the Year'.

Aptech Ltd. was also awarded the "Skill Learning Award - Beauty Training" by Franchise India in 2018.

For further information please visit www.Lakme-academy.com.

*Source: retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/health-and-beauty/

**Source: www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5566901/

