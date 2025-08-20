Landmark 10th Edition of THE WADE ASIA and MATECIA Exhibition to Showcase India's Design Future

New Delhi [India], August 20: The architecture and design world is set to converge in New Delhi as THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event celebrates its 10th landmark edition, alongside the MATECIA Material Exhibition, from 21st to 24th August 2025 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Founded by Verticaa Dvivedi and Maddhu Chaudhury, THE WADE ASIA has grown into one of India's most influential architecture events and the largest platform for women in design. In parallel, the MATECIA Exhibition, directed by Verticaa Dvivedi and co-founded by Pragath Dvivedi, has established itself as one of India's leading exhibitions for architecture and design materials.

This milestone year promises an unforgettable four-day celebration of creativity, leadership, and innovation in architecture and design.

Highlights of THE WADE ASIA & MATECIA 2025

1- India's Best 200+ Projects - Live Presentations (21-23 Aug)

Over 200 of India's leading architecture and design firms will present their pathbreaking projects. The journey culminates in the prestigious WADE Awards, honouring the most outstanding contributions to design.

2- MERINO Designs India WADE Architecture Conference (23 Aug, Hall-2)

A powerhouse of ideas where thought leaders come together. Key panels include:

- Luxury - The Concept & Its Perception - examining cultural and economic influences shaping luxury in design.

- Through Her Eyes: Decades of Wisdom in Women's Entrepreneurship - an intergenerational panel showcasing five decades of women redefining design leadership.

3-MATECIA Material Exhibition (21-24 Aug, Hall-1 & Hall-2)

A massive showcase of furniture, hardware, surfaces, panels, facades, and innovations, making it the ultimate sourcing hub for industry professionals.

4- SR Material Adda - Innovation Zone (All 4 days, Hall-2)

A curated exhibition of futuristic materials and products, offering insights into the future of design.

5- WADE Design Galore (All 4 days, Hall-2)

An immersive visual feast of installations, sculptures, experimental furniture, and works by both established and emerging designers.

6- India Furniture Conclave (22 Aug, Hall-2)

Discussions on brand growth, turnkey solutions, premium furniture, material economics, and export opportunities, spotlighting India's rapidly growing furniture industry.

7- India Interior Retailing (21-23 Aug, Hall-1)

The only platform dedicated to retail in interior products, bringing together dealers, distributors, showrooms, and retailers to exchange ideas and strategies.

A Decade of Impact & BeyondTHE WADE ASIA has always been more than an event--it is a movement celebrating inclusivity, creativity, and leadership in design. Over the past decade, it has created a powerful community of architects, designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

On this milestone year, founders Verticaa Dvivedi and Maddhu Chaudhury, along with the MATECIA team, invite the design fraternity to join this landmark edition.

"This 10th year is not just a gathering--it is a celebration of THE WADE ASIA's decade-long journey and a bold step into the future of design in India. We look forward to welcoming architects, designers, innovators, and enthusiasts to be part of this historic edition." - Verticaa Dvivedi & Maddhu Chaudhury

