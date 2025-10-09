PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: A bold new vision for education is taking shape -- LCMGO, the world's first AI-driven Buddy Learning platform, is reimagining how live learning happens. Founded and led by Akash Raj, LCMGO is not just another edtech startup; it's a movement toward making quality learning both personalised and affordable for everyone.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Quotes: List of Top 10 Inspirational Sayings by the Legendary Industrialist on Leadership, Life and Success.

At its core, LCMGO combines the best of 1:1 mentorship and group learning, creating small, interactive batches of five learners per class -- an innovative balance between focused attention and collaborative engagement. The platform serves as a global marketplace for live learning, allowing trainers to launch courses in just minutes with built-in AI infrastructure for course creation, payments, discovery, quizzes and helping learners with AI class summaries and progress reminders. This seamless integration of technology and education is positioning LCMGO as the infrastructure layer for the future of live, creator-led education.

Unlike traditional edtech platforms that focus on selling pre-recorded content or their own curriculum, LCMGO is an open marketplace, empowering real trainers to connect directly with learners. Much like Amazon revolutionised retail by bringing sellers and buyers together, LCMGO brings trainers and learners under one digital roof -- a place where teaching becomes entrepreneurial and learning becomes social. Trainers can create, manage, and monetise live courses without worrying about technology, marketing, or logistics, while learners gain transparent access to trusted educators through ratings, reviews, and real-time interaction.

Also Read | 'The Insecurity Reeks': 'Bigg Boss 7' Winner Gauahar Khan's Father-in-Law Ismail Darbar Says Actress Should Quit Work After Marriage With Zaid Darbar; Netizens React to the Controversial Statement (Watch Video).

One of LCMGO's most groundbreaking innovations is its Buddy Learning model-- a first-of-its-kind concept in live learning that bridges the gap between expensive 1:1 sessions and overcrowded 30-40-student cohorts. The model offers a middle ground where learners get personal attention without breaking the bank, and trainers can engage meaningfully with every student. Powered by AI, Buddy Learning sessions are complemented by automated quizzes, smart class summaries, and personalised progress reminders, ensuring that education remains interactive, measurable, and enjoyable.

The platform's early success has been remarkable. Within just weeks of its launch, over 400+ verified trainers and multiple paid learners joined the ecosystem, demonstrating strong demand and early market validation. Trainers from diverse industries -- from coding and finance to marketing and communication -- have voluntarily joined LCMGO to teach skills they are truly passionate about. This organic growth underscores the company's mission: to make learning authentic, accessible, and human-centred once again.

LCMGO's difference lies not only in its technology but also in its philosophy. While many edtech firms are driven by content monetisation, LCMGO is driven by community and collaboration. Its AI tools don't replace teachers; they empower them. Its algorithms don't dictate learning; they enhance it. The platform embodies a future where AI supports human connection -- enabling every learner to receive guidance, feedback, and mentorship in real time.

The company's achievements have already gained attention from educators, media, and investors alike. Recognised as the world's only AI-driven Buddy Learning platform, LCMGO is setting new benchmarks in personalisation, scalability, and innovation. Its vision goes beyond simply teaching online -- it's about building the global infrastructure for live, creator-led learning, where education becomes borderless and opportunity-driven.

Looking ahead, Akash Raj and his team are expanding their offerings with new categories, including regional language learning, government exam preparation, and K-12 programs. LCMGO also plans to onboard offline coaching institutes, helping them go digital and reach students across India and beyond. Moreover, continuous AI advancements will soon help trainers with their teachings, quizzes, and learner insights in minutes, making high-quality teaching easier and more impactful than ever.

In an age where digital learning often feels impersonal, LCMGO stands as a refreshing reminder that technology can still bring people closer -- teacher to student, learner to learner. By combining innovation, accessibility, and human connection, LCMGO isn't just changing how people learn -- it's redefining what learning means in the modern world. Please visit for more information: https://www.lcmgo.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)