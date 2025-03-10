Business News | Leadership and Innovation Take Centre Stage at AMA-AIMA Conclave 2025 Held in Ahmedabad

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 10: Industry leaders, policymakers, and management experts came together at the Regional Management Conclave 2025, hosted by the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in collaboration with the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday - March 7, 2025. The event, themed on 'Leadership and Management - Strategies to Sustain, Scale, Succeed', explored strategies for driving sustainable growth and resilience in an evolving business landscape.

Also Read | Sonbhadra Road Accident: Couple Killed, Their 2 Children Injured in Truck-SUV Collision on Ranchi-Rewa Highway in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Inaugurating the conclave, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain spoke about the critical role of leadership and management in shaping a progressive economy. She praised AMA's contributions to fostering excellence in management education and paid tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai's legacy. She encouraged effective adoption of management principles to address civic challenges in urban centres like Ahmedabad.

Since the event was organised on the eve of International Women's Day, Pratibha Jain took the opportunity to highlight the growing influence of women in leadership roles.

Also Read | MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

The conclave saw a special address by Honourable Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma. The minister reinforced the synergy between leadership and management, drawing insights from ancient Indian wisdom and linking them to modern initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Self-Reliant India.'

During the opening remarks, Dr Savan Godiawala, President, AMA talked at length about the role of leadership in businesses. "Effective leadership and management are crucial in navigating the complexities of the modern business world. Sustainability and Scalability are essential for driving growth and thriving success," he added.

AMA vice president, Rajiv Gandhi highlighted the importance of building resilient organisations in today's competitive landscape. "Leadership is about responsibility and strong leadership and management practices are necessary for achieving long-term sustainability and scalability. By adopting the right strategies, leaders can build resilient organisations that thrive in today's competitive landscape," he explained.

The conclave featured power-packed discussions with industry stalwarts. Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, spoke on sustainability initiatives, stressing energy conservation, carbon footprint reduction, and women's leadership. Former IPS officer and Special Secretary, Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Ms Sundari Nanda, addressed the need for diversity and inclusion, advocating for the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Adding to the engaging discourse, Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair of Grant Thornton India, and Yash Shah, Founder of The Address, shared perspectives on shaping India's future through strong leadership. Nishant Behl, Founder of Expand My Business - EMB Global, Abhishek Desai, Founder of CricHeroes, and Dr Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Gandhinagar, explored how businesses must embrace change in the digital age.

The conclave concluded with a valedictory session led by AMA Executive Director Unmesh Dixit, who lauded AIMA, the speakers, and the 400 participants from across the Western region.

Please see the attached photograph for the glimpses of the Conclave. For more information, please contact AMA on 079-26308601 or visit AMA's website: www.amaindia.org

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is the apex body for management in India with over 37,000 members through 68 Local Management Associations affiliated to it. AIMA was established in 1957 and is a not for profit organisation, working closely with industry, Government, academia and students, to further the cause of the management profession in India. AIMA makes a salutary contribution to management learning and practice in the country by offering various services in the areas of testing, distance education, skill development & training, events & conferences, research, publications, executive education and management development programmes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)