Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the fastest growing Indian fashion brands, Veirdo announces that it has launched an exclusive plus size range for its customers, featuring the trendiest prints. Veirdo is a brand that is known for quirky designs and affordable fashion, having serviced over 2.5 million customers since its inception.

Presenting the best in menswear and womenswear, Veirdo offers Sleeveless T-shirts, Half Sleeve T-Shirts, Full Sleeve T-shirts, All Over Print, Shorts, Polo T-Shirts, Active Wears, Joggers & Tracks, Jackets, Oversize, Hoodies & Sweatshirts through its men's apparel brand Veirdo. The womenswear range, Juneberry, covers Sleeveless T-Shirts, Half Sleeve T-Shirts, Full Sleeve T-Shirts, 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirts, Joggers & Tracks, Jackets & Hoodies, All over Print, T-Dress, Co-ords & Oversize. All these dynamic offerings, with the coolest prints will now be made available in plus size ranges.

There has never been a better time for more inclusivity in fashion, and Veirdo aims to bring the very best to all its consumers and provide the trendiest apparel for all sizes. Promoting body positivity and catering to all those who fall beyond conventional sizing norms, Veirdo opens up its best-in-class offerings to over 46 million people, who are plus sized in India, providing just the right fit for all their fashion needs.

Dhaval Ahir Co-founder, Veirdo said, "Veirdo is a dynamic fashion space that caters to the stylish and savvy youth of today and brings the best of fashion to all. Since our inception, we have been synonymous with comfort -that is made available at a knock and affordable price range and promoting inclusivity through every venture we undertake. Our latest offering aims to give all our precious customers just the right fit they're looking for, through our special plus size range!"

Veirdo is a name that is extremely popular today owing to its quirky apparel range and for connecting with customers across the country in new and innovative ways. Since its inception, Veirdo has been involved in bringing the latest style to online consumers and has so far produced 300+ designs, 1,500 SKUs, and multiple apparel categories to cater to every fashion need of the Indian youth.

Founded in September 2016 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Veirdo is one of the fastest growing Indian startup brand in the fashion E-commerce space. Veirdo was founded by Amardeep Jadeja, Piyush Ganatra and Dhaval Ahir. Veirdo proceeded to create a women's fashion line, called Juneberry, in April 2019. As of 31st March 2021, the brand has successfully served 2.5 million customers and is quickly expanding to become synonymous with all things fashionable by the hour! It is a crowd favorite on Amazon & Flipkart in both men and women apparel category, renowned for its design, variety, and value for money, all while continuing to create unforgettable customer experiences.

