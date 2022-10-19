LEMKEN India Celebrates it's 10th Anniversary in presence of Nicola Lemken (Owner of LEMKEN Group), Anthony Van der Ley (Global CEO), Sanjay Kapoor (CEO and Director LEMKEN India)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): LEMKEN India Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd., the industry leader for futuristic & advanced Agri solutions, today announces the tenth anniversary of the company's founding in India with Presence of LEMKEN Owner Nicola Lemken, Anthony Van der ley - Global CEO & Sanjay Kapoor - LEMKEN India CEO & Director.

LEMKEN enjoys a worldwide reputation as a visionary, sustainably operating company that makes an important contribution to profitable agriculture.

A med sized German family company, LEMKEN has applied its expertise and passion for progress for 241 years, delivering solutions for the challenges confronting agriculture today and tomorrow.

The company's product range includes tillage implements, seed drills, hoeing machines, fertiliser spreaders and smart solutions for agricultural data management. With our employee's knowledge and commitment, in Germany as well as in 26 international subsidiaries the employees lay the foundations for farmers worldwide to operate profitably.

LEMKEN India Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd (LIPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of LEMKEN GmbH, has setup a "state of the art" manufacturing facility in the heart of India in Nagpur, Maharashtra. LEMKEN India manufactures various German technology-oriented machinery which mainly include Hydraulic Reversible Plough, Tyne Cultivator, Power Harrow, Mulcher / Shredder, Subsoiler and in launch of other new products which will be suitable for Indian Agriculture Farming / Mechanization and also for exporting it to other countries.

"LEMKEN India is proud of its ten-year track record of organic growth and sustained profitability while delivering global recognised Agri Machinery products," said Sanjay Kapoor. "At the same time, we are forward-focused on this next decade and have significant plans to deliver substantial additional value to our Customers, Clients, Chanel Partners, Suppliers and innovation to the industry."

In celebration of embarking on its second decade of business, LEMKEN India has unveiled a new Product portfolio that reflects the company's future strategic direction, mission, and goals in presence of their top Suppliers, Dealers, Corporate Business partners. LEMKEN India will also be executing several promotional and informational initiatives throughout this month in support of the tenth anniversary.

"LEMKEN India has undergone a tremendous transformation since we launched the industry's first Hydraulic Reversible Plough in India. Today LEMKEN India products are widely used & accepted for different Sustainable Agricultural Practices all over India that may be for improving Soil condition, to overcome Crop residue management or to ripen higher crop yield in order to reflect its business in India & globally and the next era of success for our company."

For more information, contact lemkenindia@lemken.com or visit www.lemken.in.

