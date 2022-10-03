Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Campus recruitment is an important and eagerly awaited event in the lives of future professionals, which also has a significant influence on their chosen career paths. It allows the graduates to boost the course of the professional journey by directly connecting them with prospective companies of their choice. Fresh from their academic pursuits and industrial exposure, the students can meet with the company's recruitment team without going through external recruitment agencies.

Though the pandemic caused considerable unrest among companies and individuals seeking employment opportunities, the tide has turned. Appreciating the growing pool of job opportunities, this year, the students at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence experienced a fantastic range of employment opportunities from 200+ top companies participating in the campus recruitment drive hosted by the institute. Some of the top recruiters with whom the students have secured employment opportunities during campus placements are HSBC, CitiBank, BnY Melon, Times of India, Bajaj Allianz, eClerx, Allstate, Accenture and many more. Having showcased excellent skills and attitude during their internships, the students at Lexicon MILE managed to impress many of the recruiters, which proved to be an added advantage for them. The overwhelmingly positive response from the recruiters saw most students bagging employment offers from multiple companies. This allowed the students to evaluate their prospective employers and select those that align best with their professional goals and plans. Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Chairman & MD- Pune Times Mirror, Civic Mirror & MultiFit, said, "I am delighted to see the surge of opportunities for students to choose the best company for their growth. As an institute, we strive to provide our students with an enriching learning experience focused on their holistic development as future professionals, securing a better future for them." Lexicon MILE offers its students a perfect mix of hands-on experience and an advanced curriculum to ensure the students are industry-ready, even before applying for a job. This approach to education, coupled with the students' consistent efforts, has resulted in the positive outcome of students securing an average compensation package of 6.8L per annum, and the highest being 19L per annum. With valuable and exciting work opportunities in hand, the students at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence are ready to take their first steps in the corporate world and embark on their journey of becoming successful future leaders.

