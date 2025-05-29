India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 29: The 9th Edition of the LexTalk World Conference & Exhibition, held on May 26-27, 2025, at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, New Delhi, brought together over 500 legal professionals from 20+ countries, reaffirming its place as one of the most influential legal gatherings in Asia.

Organized by ClickAway Creators LLP, the event united thought leaders from the legal, policy, regulatory, and technology sectors for two days of powerful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and global collaboration.

Chief Guest and Guest of Honour Addresses

The conference was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Mr. Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who delivered an inspiring keynote on "Judicial Responsibility in the Digital Era."

The event was further graced by distinguished Guests of Honour, including:

* Hon'ble Mr. Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma, Judge, High Court of Uttarakhand

* Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India

* Shri Chetan Sharma, Add. Solicitor General of India, Delhi High Court

* Dr. Reeta Vasishta, Member Secretary, Law Commission of India & Former Legislative Secretary, Government of India

* Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, Former Ambassador of India

* Shri R.R. Swain, IPS, Former Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir

* Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms

* Monica Romelina Sijabat, Founder & Managing Partner at MRS Business Professional, Indonesia

* Nar Hari Singh, Senior Central Government Counsel & Advocate on Record, Supreme Court of India, who also delivered a brief but insightful address.

Conference Highlights

With 30+ sessions across two dedicated halls, the event featured a dynamic mix of panel discussions, keynote speeches, case study presentations, and roundtable conversations, focusing on:

* Cybersecurity & the DPDP Act

* AI in Litigation & Legal Operations

* Brand Protection & Counterfeiting

* ESG Compliance & Corporate Governance

* IP Monetization, M&A Trends, and White-Collar Risk Management

Prominent speakers included Pradeep Rai, Raghvendra Verma, Tarun Nangia, Srijit Mukherjee, Pardeep Khosa, Anubhav Kapoor, Mehak Oberoi, Joshua Phang Shih Ern, Nasser Kabir, Susheel Jad, Meeru Gupta, Amar Kr. Sundram, Shalinee Kulshreshtha, Brijesh Anand, Vicky Gala, Sameer Chugh and many others.

LexTalk Legal Honor Awards 2025

One of the event's most celebrated moments was the LexTalk Legal Honor Awards 2025, recognizing 30 outstanding legal professionals for their contributions to legal practice, leadership, and innovation. Honorees included:

* Pravin Anand, Managing Partner, Anand and Anand

* Harry Chawla, Managing Partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices

* Hemant Sahai, Founding Partner, HSA Advocates

* Jyothi VK, GC & SVP, Aditya Birla Fashion

* Anku Khanna, Managing Partner, The Attorneys

* Aniket Gautam, Managing Partner, ASG & Partners

* Sanjay Jain, Managing Partner, LexCorp

* Adithya Paul Ambrose, Legal Attorney, NKP, Empire Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

* Nikunj Savaliya, Head - Legal, Sanofi CHC

* Rajiv Malik, Legal Leader, LG Electronics India

* Harita Mehta, Advocate, Supreme Court of India & High Court, Mehar Legal Services

* Sanjay Gulati, VP - Corporate Tax (IDT), GMR Group

Sponsors, Legal Tech & Innovation Showcase

LexTalk World extends sincere appreciation to its valued sponsors:

* Presenting Sponsor: MRS Business Professional

* Diamond Sponsors: LexCorp, Case Docker

* Gold Sponsors: Kroll, Withers Khattar Wong LLP, ASG & Partners and Legistify

* Prominent Sponsors: Chitale Verma & Associates, The Attorneys, NKP Empire Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

The exhibition featured leading legal tech innovators including Legistify, CaseDocker, Icons Infocom, and Aparajitha, showcasing innovations in AI-based legal research, contract automation, regulatory compliance, and litigation management.

What's Next

Following the success of the New Delhi edition, LexTalk World gears up for its next global conferences:

* New York City - June 12-13, 2025

* San Francisco - November 19-20, 2025

About the Organizers

The LexTalk World Conference is conceptualized and organized by ClickAway Creators LLP, under the leadership of its founding directors: Abhishek Gourav, Pardeep Tyagi, and Vinay Attri.

With a mission to build global platforms that foster professional excellence and cross-border collaboration, the LexTalk World team continues to connect legal minds across continents.

To explore participation, speaking opportunities, or sponsorship, visit: www.events.lextalk.world

