New Delhi [India]/Nebraska [US], July 18: US-based market leader, LI-COR, an innovator in environmental measurement technology for plant physiology, soil gas flux, and greenhouse gas research, has announced its expansion in India with a key strategic decision to partner with a new distributor: DTPLENVIRO Techsolutions Pvt. Ltd. With this crucial step, the company will make its operations and services more robust. LI-COR is an international environmental technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets instruments, measurement systems, and software for environmental monitoring and research, and develops novel measurement methods and applications.

LI-COR provides a platform for individuals to work on cutting-edge instruments and interacts with scientists globally in plant physiology, agricultural, environmental, and climate change research.

LI-COR Environmental has signed up the new distributor for its plant physiology, soil gas flux, ecosystem, and greenhouse gas monitoring solutions. Through its new Indian partner, it will provide complete sales and service support to its customers offering instrument installation, maintenance, parts replacement, calibration, and training. It intends to serve its Indian customers by focusing on plant and environmental research.

Some of the products for the Indian market include portable photosynthesis systems, eddy covariance solutions, trace gas analysers, soil gas flux systems, porometer/ fluorometers, leaf area meters, and plant canopy analysers.

The company believes India’s promising economic growth has opened a sea of opportunities for global companies to cater to its huge market. It agrees with the fact that the world’s largest democracy has sound technology-intensive manpower resources, and its defense, agriculture, education, and environment sectors can be strengthened through technology transfer agreements.

Talking about LI-COR’s commitment to India, Dr. Conrad Fernandes, VP & GM, Asia-Pacific Operations says, “India shines as a promising alternative in supply chains, innovation hubs, and joint ventures. The country’s growth in the last ten years has impressed tech giants across the world who want to invest in India. LI-COR has been committed to the Indian market for more than four decades and is investing on multiple fronts to bring new depth and energy to its success in India.”

LI-COR believes that its strength lies in its products’ long-lasting reputation (with some eminent researchers still using LI-COR instruments acquired 30 years ago) and in rendering reliable data to researchers and scholars. This is reinforced by world-class and unmatched technical and scientific support provided by M.Sc. and Ph.D. level scientists with years of experience in research.

When asked about how it perceives the Indian market, LI-COR maintains that India is a high-growth strategic market and its increasing focus on agricultural, plant, soil, environment, and climate change research augurs well for the demand for LI-COR instruments.

LI-COR’s short-term mission is to address the after-sales service and calibration requirements of its existing customers. When asked about its long-term vision, the company says it aims to provide integrated technology solutions relevant to India’s research on plant science, agricultural, environmental, and climate change projects.

Dr. Fernandes further says the aim of LI-COR is to grow the business by 500% in the coming years. On the Indian market, he remarks that India is known for its academic research and LI-COR wants to shift it to actionable measurement by working with researchers and policymakers. LI-COR offers a holistic approach to ecosystem monitoring and measurement in climate research and agriculture.

“LI-COR wants to develop products for the scientific community and create a knowledge hub in the field of atmosphere, water, and soil management. We are building new capabilities and technologies for emerging markets, yet, at the same time, we want to learn from the immense research capabilities of Indian researchers and apply them on the global level,” he points out.

He claims that the company’s products add credibility to Indian scientists' research. He says that researchers publishing papers often use LI-COR instruments which strengthen credibility as scientific data becomes more accurate.

LI-COR is also keen to support the Indian market by conducting roadshows and skills development training workshops.

DTPLENVIRO is a startup company founded by Deepak Gupta who has 17+ years of experience in the field of Environmental, Hydrology, Renewable, and Agriculture Business. With the product suite for the Hydromet market, LI-COR brings an Agriculture Science Business to DTPLENVIRO. The major focus of DTPLENVIRO is the solution-based approach to solving problems, and LI-COR, with the proper research-oriented products, will provide the best solutions and support for the scientific and research community.

LI-COR Environmental is a leading technology innovator for plant physiology, ecosystem, soil, light, water, wind, and greenhouse gas monitoring research. The company’s instruments and analysis software are used in more than one hundred countries, including the International Space Station. LI-COR employs about 400 employees at its headquarters in Lincoln, NE, USA, and subsidiaries in Bad Homburg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK. The company’s mission is “Impacting Lives Through Science,” and LI-COR strives to improve the human condition through innovative research tools that help scientists solve the challenges that face humanity. LI-COR is ISO 9001:2015 certified. More information at www.licor.com/env.

