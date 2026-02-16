VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Libas, India's leading ultra-fast-fashion brand, has unveiled the 10th edition of its flagship Purple Days Sale (PDS) alongside its new campaign, #MoveOnWithLibas, transforming the high-energy sale window into a larger cultural moment around confidence, independence, and self-expression. Timed just after Valentine's Day, the campaign encourages consumers to shift from traditional romance to embracing independence and individuality through fashion.

The campaign is amplified through high-impact outdoor billboards, audio platforms, and influencer integrations driving visibility and conversation. To widen cultural and lifestyle relevance, partnerships with brands such as Fast&Up, Love Earth, Burgrill, Bare Anatomy, and Blue Tea extends Purple Days beyond fashion into beauty, food, and wellness categories.

The opening day recorded unprecedented response as the surge in digital traffic crashed the website temporarily, further intensifying customer urgency around the limited-period offers. Long queues were also witnessed outside the Libas Lajpat Nagar store on Day 1 where shoppers stood in line for nearly 3 hours to access the sale.

Nisha Khatri, Head of Marketing at Libas, said, "Purple Days Sale has grown into one of our biggest marketing moments, and the 10th edition has opened with record momentum. With #MoveOnWithLibas, we've taken a more radical and modern approach to this year's Valentine's Day, shifting the narrative from traditional notions of love to choosing yourself and moving forward with confidence. The campaign keeps the excitement of value shopping intact while making the message more relevant to today's consumers. The Day-1 traffic surge, temporary site outage, and store queues reflect the scale at which customers are engaging with the sale this year."

Offering up to 70% off across categories, the offline Purple Days Sale was live across Libas stores pan-India for two days, while the online sale continues on the Libas website and app until February 22, 2026.

