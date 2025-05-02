PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: LifeWear India, a fast-growing provider of orthopaedic soft goods and mobility solutions, has announced the appointment of Jijith Nedungottur Somasundaran as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2025.

Also Read | Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025 Wishes To Honour the Great Philosopher and Spiritual Leader.

Jijith brings over three decades of experience across sales, marketing, and business development. In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening LifeWear's market presence in India and the Rest of the World, except the US, and driving the company's next phase of growth.

"We're thrilled to have Jijith on board," said Alfredo Poncio, President and Global CEO of LifeWear Technologies. "I am confident that we will achieve significant milestones together."

Also Read | 'Raid 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Delivers His Fourth Highest Opener; Check Out His Top 5 Theatrical Openings.

Commenting on his appointment, Jijith said, "It is an honor to lead LifeWear Technologies India. The brand enjoys a strong global reputation for innovation and quality, and I see tremendous potential for growth in India. With MS Dhoni as our Brand Ambassador, we aim to build greater trust and a deeper emotional connection with consumers. I believe we have the right products, the right team, and the right momentum to establish LifeWear as a leading name in healthcare and wellness across the country."

LifeWear India, which builds on the brand's legacy of innovation from the United States, offers a range of products including orthopaedic soft goods, sports supports, mobility aids, therapy solutions, tapes, and bandages.

With new leadership and a renewed strategic focus, LifeWear India aims to expand its footprint and redefine recovery, care, and mobility solutions for consumers nationwide.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)