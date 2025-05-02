Raid 2 has opened on a solid note at the domestic box office. The sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Raid sees Ajay Devgn return as the tenacious Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, this time locking horns with Dada Bhai - played by Riteish Deshmukh in a rare antagonist turn post Ek Villain. Directed once again by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 introduces Vaani Kapoor in place of Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead, while Saurabh Shukla and Amit Sial reprise their roles from the original. ‘Raid 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh Face Off in a Sequel That Lacks the Bite of the Original.

The film released on May 1 and clocked INR 19.71 crore on Day 1 in India - a strong figure, aided by its franchise equity and the strategic advantage of a national holiday release. The lack of serious competition also worked in its favour; its primary Hindi competitor, The Bhootnii - a critically panned horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy - failed to gain traction, both critically and commercially.

With this opening, Raid 2 now holds the third-highest Day 1 collection for a Hindi release in 2025, following Chhaava (INR 33.10 crore) and Sikandar (INR 27.50 crore). It also stands as the fourth-best opening for Ajay Devgn in India. ‘Raid 2’ Song ‘Money Money’: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chart-Topping Party Anthem With Ajay Devgn and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Top 5 Openings for Ajay Devgn in India:

1. Singham Again – INR 43.70 crore

2. Singham Returns – INR 32.09 crore

3. Golmaal Again – INR 30.14 crore

4. Raid 2 – INR 19.71 crore

5. Total Dhamaal – INR 16.50 crore

Watch the Trailer of 'Raid 2':

The Budget of 'Raid 2'

There’s some ambiguity around Raid 2’s production budget. While certain trade sources peg the film at a lean INR 40 crore, others claim it’s closer to INR 100 crore - possibly accounting for marketing and talent fees. If the lower figure holds, the film could be in the black by the end of its opening weekend. But even with a INR 100 crore tag, strong word-of-mouth and weekday holds could keep it in the game

