Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: L'Oreal Paris, the No. 1 Beauty Brand in the World, proudly returns as the official beauty partner of the Festival de Cannes, taking place from 13th to 24th May 2025. This year marks the brand's 28th consecutive year at the prestigious film festival, celebrating the theme "Lights, Beauty and Action"-- a powerful philosophy rooted in confidence, self-worth, and the belief that everyone is inherently deserving.

This milestone year also heralds the debut of acclaimed Indian actor Alia Bhatt at the festival in her role as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She will join longstanding brand ambassador and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, reaffirming the growing influence of Indian cinema at the global stage. Their participation underscores the ongoing commitment of L'Oreal Paris to represent diverse voices and redefining beauty through inclusivity and empowerment.

Sharing her thoughts ahead of her Cannes debut, Indian Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur Alia Bhatt said, "There's something absolutely special about firsts -- and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L'Oreal Paris at the Festival with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action'.

To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It's limitless, it's unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman's journey and empowers them to shine in their own light."

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris - India, elaborated on the significance of the event, "The Festival de Cannes has always been a powerful platform for storytelling, creativity, and cultural dialogue--values that deeply resonate with L'Oreal Paris. As we mark 28 years as the Official Makeup Partner, we are especially proud to welcome Alia Bhatt to the global stage alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose presence we've cherished for over two decades. Alia's debut not only reflects the rising influence of Indian cinema but also our brand's enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women across the world."

As part of a strategic collaboration, L'Oreal Paris has partnered with the Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its "Beauty Partner" in India this year. Through this partnership, Nykaa is bringing the glamour of Cannes to the Indian consumers by offering exclusive access to iconic Cannes red carpet looks. The viral L'Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Lip Oil exclusively available on Nykaa from 1st May, during the entire Cannes film festival.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "For nearly 30 years, L'Oreal Paris at Cannes has celebrated beauty on a global stage. As their Official Beauty Partner in India, Nykaa is proud to bring this collaboration closer to its 40+ million consumers and 200+ stores--honouring Indian beauty's global rise and championing every individual who believes they are worth it."

In addition to its strong Indian representation, L'Oreal Paris will be joined on the red carpet by a distinguished roster of global ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult, all of whom embody the brand's commitment to celebrating, authentic beauty.

Reinforcing its dedication to advancing women in film, L'Oreal Paris will once again present the Lights On Women's Worth Award, an initiative designed to spotlight and support promising female filmmakers. This award continues to serve as a platform to amplify women's voices and accelerate their professional journeys within the cinematic industry.

Throughout the festival, the brand will unveil the latest season of beauty at Cannes, led by Harold James, L'Oreal Paris' newly appointed Global Makeup Creative Director. Alongside a team of 30 internationally renowned beauty artists, James will introduce cutting-edge trends and innovations that define the future of beauty on this global stage.

L'Oreal Paris, the world's #1 beauty brand, has more than 40 years of pioneering scientific research heritage, and offers a stringent selection of the most advanced beauty care with proven efficacy and safety to its consumers.

Beyond cosmetics, L'Oreal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty to inspire every woman everywhere. In dialogue from the streets to its runways, myriad interpretations of Parisian beauty and femininity are reinvented every day.

"Because you're worth it." With this world-recognized slogan, and from the beginning, L'Oreal Paris has encouraged women to embrace their individuality and champion their self-worth. The brand has a rich legacy of empowering women and working with them to build a more inclusive world of tomorrow. This commitment is expressed through a host of local and international cause initiatives, another such initiative being the Stand Up - Against Street Harassment program.

(FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, Along With Its Subsidiaries)

Born from a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer-tech beauty company. Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B.

Nykaa serves 40 million customers through its online platforms and 221 offline beauty destinations (as of 31st December 2024), while building loyal communities through engaging and educative content.

