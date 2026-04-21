Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): A short film 'Razaa', backed by ace filmmaker Suresh Triveni, has earned a nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival.

The film has enjoyed an impressive festival run with multiple international selections and wins, including recognition at prestigious platforms such as the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Tasveer Film Festival, IDSFFK, and many more. Pooja Tolani has directed it.

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Reinforcing his belief in strong, content-driven cinema, Suresh Triveni in a press note said, "The first time I heard the film from Pooja, I was very sure I wanted to make it. I spoke to my producer partner Radhika, and we decided to produce it. It's the second short film I have produced, and I'll keep doing it till I can. Pooja being a writer too helps the film. We are very proud to be attached to the film. The accolades keep pouring, and the nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival has only made us prouder."

Producer Radhika Sawhney added, "When Pooja narrated the script, I had no second thoughts. Women taking agency of their lives is a topic I feel very strongly about. Pooja is a very fine writer, and it was great to support her in bringing her story to life. Having Geetanjali Kulkarni was the icing on the cake. All the actors, in fact, brought such inspired performances to the film. While producing the film, we had to make sure we stayed authentic to the world of Razaa. There was much effort in choosing the cast, the locations, the art, and the visual tone of the film. Even the sound design was chosen with a lot of intent. I am very proud of Razaa."

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Meanwhile, Suresh Triveni is gearing up for the release of 'Maa Behen' with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. (ANI)

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