NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: The World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)-2023 has recently acknowledged Lovely Professional University (LPU) ahead of world's top Harvard & Oxford universities, in one of its global ranking lists. Evaluating participating universities globe over in six categories; LPU is ranked 12th; the Ivy League university Harvard 23rd; and, Oxford of the UK 37th for 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' category.

Also Read | realme 11 Pro+ & realme 11 Pro To Launch on June 8; New Leaks Reveal India Prices.

Securing a global band of 101-200, LPU is counted explicitly among various top Ivy League universities of the US including Harvard, Cornell, Pennsylvania; UK; Germany; Canada; Australia; China; Korea; Sweden.

LPU is also ranked 1st in India in three categories of Ethical Value; Crisis Management; and, Fourth Industrial Revolution, amongst both government and private universities. LPU is also ranked 48th, 46th, and 12th globally in Top 50 lists, under the same 3 categories, respectively.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Meet Rajasthan CM Amid Rumblings in Party's State Unit.

Feeling proud of the prestigious ranking of the university, Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shares that the credit goes to all at LPU for capturing this coveted global name and fame. It could be possible due to the untiring efforts of all." Mittal also expressed: "This ranking has enthralled us immensely, while pulsing that day is soon to be seen when India will once again dominate the education world across the globe."

The 2023 WURI Ranks 423 Universities worldwide based on their innovation capabilities, using AI-based evaluation methodology. The measure, here, is the creative and innovative programs that provide an important contribution toward enhancing research and education. The WURI evaluated universities' real contributions to society based on the six key issues.

Thus, WURI evaluated the universities focusing: i) Industrial application; ii) Value-creating startups and entrepreneurship; iii) Social responsibility, ethics, and integrity; iv) Student mobility and openness for exchange and collaboration; v) Crisis management in the midst of global and local crisis; and, vi) Progress during the Fourth Industrial Revolution through digital technology, artificial intelligence and so on.

Presently, in its fourth year, the WURI 2023 released the global ranking lists at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida (USA), during the Hanseatic League of Universities Conference organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)