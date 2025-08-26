NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Limited, one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has forged a partnership with Google Pay to offer Personal Loan products to its eligible users through its Google Pay platform. This partnership is in line with LTF's product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Ltd., said, "The future of financial services is about creating powerful, customer-centric ecosystems. Through our collaboration with Google Pay, we are fundamentally enhancing our ability to serve the Indian consumer. We are embedding our financial products into high-engagement ecosystems, creating a distribution model that is not only efficient but also perfectly aligned with contemporary consumer expectations."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive - Urban Unsecured Assets, Payments & Digital Partnerships at L&T Finance Ltd., said, "Our partnership with Google Pay is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts of becoming a digitally native lender. At LTF, our focus is on leveraging technology to serve our customers' needs. Google Pay's wide user base in urban and rural alike would help in aligning with our Company's Lakshya strategy of enhancing customer acquisition. We are confident that this synergy will help us strengthen our position in the Personal Loans landscape."

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), LTF had announced partnerships with fintech platforms- PhonePe, CRED, and Amazon Pay.

LTF's customer-focused approach and partnerships with customer acquisition channels have driven the growth of its Personal Loans business. Its book size grew a notable 41% year-on-year to Rs 9,383 Crore during the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), while disbursements for the quarter reached Rs. 1,942 Crore, a growth of 65%. LTF's Personal Loans business is expected to continue growing, fuelled by various factors such as partnerships and collaborations, expansion into new geographies, and customer retention, among others.

This collaboration brings together LTF's financial expertise with Google Pay's extensive reach and user-friendly interface, enabling customers to access simple and reliable credit solutions tailored to their unique needs. The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to fulfil their financial aspirations with responsible credit.

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ) formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.6 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

