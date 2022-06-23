London [United Kingdom] June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The firm has been awarded the best independent practice in the Fashion and Luxury Law. It has also made the cut in the 'Partner of the Year' category as Safir Anand has made it to the global rankings through a shortlisting process. Another category of nomination is the 'Rising Star Private Practice' category.

The shortlist for 2022 has been put together by a panel of judges who are industry legends in their own right which includes:

- Georgina Ma Manus (Chief Legal Officer, Manolo Blahnik)- Glenda O'Hara (Principal Counsel, Burberry)- Hadrian Walker (Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Interim Company Secretary Kempinski Hotels)- Jer O Mahony (Partner, Killik & Co)- Joanne Loughrey (Associate General Counsel, L'Oreal UK and Ireland)- Kate Anthony Wilkinson (Group General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Mulberry)- Louise Butler (Global Head of Brand Protection, Diageo)- Michael Ellis (Group General Counsel, CCO, and Executive Committee Member, Abercrombie & Kent)- Tiffani McDonough Solomon (Director, Senior Counsel, Employment and Litigation, Louis Vuitton Americas)

The winners for 2022 have been announced on June 22 at the Luxury Law Awards Ceremony in London in the presence of over 200 luxury business leaders and GCs.

Safir Anand has been consistently working towards monetization of the fashion industry as he engages proactively with the fashion community to educate it on the simple steps needed to protect intellectual property and enhance brand value and support commercialization. He has advised almost all the leading brands in India including Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Ritu Kumar, Shantanu Nikhil, Anita Dongre, Shiven and Narresh, Anju Modi, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Paras and Shalini (Geisha designs) to foreign brands including LVMH, Armani, Hermes, Christian Louboutin, Chanel, Dior, Cartier to name a few. He recently assisted in the deal involving the acquisition of a stake by Reliance Brands in Manish Malhotra's business.

Safir has also previously co-authored a chapter on Franchising Laws with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and is currently writing a book on Fashion Laws.

The firm has also very actively worked with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Government of India on enforcing Khadi's rights extensively.

The firm has also undertaken work for over 30 global luxury brands. In just last year, the firm has participated in 150 plus custom cases and enabled the seizure of counterfeit products of brands like Dior, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, etc. with face value running into over 100 million in Indian currency. The firm's customs practice has grown to reach even the remotest of ports from where counterfeits of luxury brands could enter the Indian market. Besides this, the firm is also enforcing the trademarks of various luxury brands including the 3D shape of Hermes' Birkin bag.

Recently, Safir authored 'Chrysalis' chronicling the stories of leading brands. The book was launched at the Jaipur literature festival. The last year has had Safir working with royal scions on what he calls the "intangible heritage" of India.

