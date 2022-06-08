New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV): In a move to boost the E-commerce facilities in rural and semi-urban areas in the country, Mfins services Pvt Ltd has partnered with Amazon for the Amazon Easy Programme, MOS Utility for banking and financial services, Yolojet for courier booking services, and ITAX for taxation services. M-Fins, one of India's fastest-growing distribution of multiple proprietary products and services with a network of 1,00,000+ agents spread across India will begin its strategic partnership with Amazon Easy to build store points across India, and the strategic tie-up will also result in providing assisted E-commerce facilities to rural and urban areas.

The company believes that assisted E-commerce will give a boost to digitization and more people will be able to avail online shopping, travel, banking, and courier facilities from their neighbourhood stores. Currently, M-Fins has more than 1,00,000 agents, 3,000 distributors, and 200 mass distributors across India.

Also Read | Gerard Pique Didn’t Cheat on Shakira, Spanish Footballer was not Involved in Infidelity: Reports.

Co-Founder and Director of M-Fins, Santosh Gupta, said, "Our aim is to include everybody in society by giving them basic E-Commerce services and access to crores of products online and we want to help those people who are non-tech-savvy and hesitant to shop online. Now customers can create their Amazon account with the help of Amazon easy store Partner and avail of assisted E-Commerce from their neighbourhood. Through these newer methods of online shopping, we aim to make the experience more inclusive for all."

M- Fins is associated with some of the top organizations in India namely -- Amazon Easy, IRCTC, Topper E-learning Network 18 groups ,Mera Adhikar, Yolojet, Upstox, Yes Bank, Itax and many more. After all these successful collaborations, the franchise partner can carry out smooth transactions by using M-Fins' robust technology.

Also Read | PAK vs WI, 1st ODI 2022: International Cricket Returns to Multan After 14 Years, Pakistan Ready To Face West Indies in ODI Series.

Co-Founder and Director, Shaipa Shah, said, "The main mission of M-Fins is to set up a nationwide seamlessly networked environment of connectivity for all online retail stores and mobile-linked people demographics by facilitating e-commerce, banking, travel and utility services within their reach. They believe in the continuous application of intelligence, reason, and technology to their work and environment."

The main aim of this collaboration is to achieve inclusive development and growth for the expansion of assisted E-commerce and utility services to all sections of society. M-fins strengthen the availability of economic resources and build the concept of savings among the poor. This is a major step towards inclusive growth. It helps in the overall economic development of the underprivileged population. In India, effective assisted E-commerce services are needed for the upliftment of the non-tech-savvy and disadvantaged people by providing them with assisted tech-based E-commerce services.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)