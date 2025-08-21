PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: M3M Foundation, in collaboration with LegaXy, today announced the distribution of professional, Player-Grade I cricket kits to a cohort of rising young cricketers. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to nurturing grassroots talent with world-class resources and mentorship.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Tulsi's Green Saree Mix-Up, Pari's Lies to Her Mother and Janmashtami Preparations at Shanti Niketan (Read To Know).

Championing access to high-quality sport, the program equips emerging players with complete match-ready kits--crafted to elite specifications--to accelerate their progression from academy to competitive cricket. Each kit comprises an English willow bat (pro profile), premium protective gear (including helmet, pads, gloves, thigh and arm guards), high-durability kit bag, match apparel, and training accessories.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, said: "Talent is universal, opportunity is not. By placing player-grade equipment directly into the hands of promising youngsters, we are investing in India's next generation of cricketers and enabling them to train--and dream--at the highest level."

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 89 Points, Nifty Holds at 25,000 in Early Trade Amid Mixed Global Cues.

Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy, and Aneesh Gautam, Co-founder & Director Talent, LegaXy, jointly stated: "At LegaXy, our mission is to redefine how sporting talent is identified and nurtured in India. Providing young athletes with player-grade equipment ensures they can prepare, train, and perform with the same standards as professionals.

Performance begins with preparation, and by equipping these rising stars at the grassroots, we are empowering them to dream without limits, play without fear, and create a clear pathway from potential to performance."

Program Highlights

- Player-Grade I Specification: Elite-quality bats and protective gear aligned to professional benchmarks for balance, sweet-spot optimization, impact absorption, and comfort.

- Holistic Readiness: Full-kit provisioning ensures athletes can train without compromise across net sessions, conditioning, and competitive fixtures.

- Talent Pipeline Support: The initiative complements coaching and scouting pathways, helping athletes convert potential into consistent performance.

Impact & VisionIndia's cricketing ecosystem is rich with promise; however, access to professional-grade equipment often determines whether talent translates into results. By bridging this gap, M3M Foundation and LegaXy aim to create a merit-based runway for young athletes-- where performance, not resources, sets the pace.

This distribution marks the first phase of a sustained program that will include periodic equipment refreshes, technical workshops on bat care and protective fitting, and data-led performance sessions with certified coaches and mentors.

About M3M FoundationM3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, dedicated to advancing education, healthcare, environment, and sports for development. With a focus on scalable, high-impact interventions, the Foundation works to empower communities through opportunity and dignity.

About LegaXyLegaXy is a purpose-driven sports development platform that identifies, nurtures, and champions emerging talent through curated programs, performance resources, and strategic partnerships. LegaXy's mission is to build pathways that help athletes rise--on and off the field.

Media Contact: Name: Vedant Pandya Phone: 80945 67892

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)