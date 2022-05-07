Panaji (Goa) [India] May 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): All roads led to Goa on the weekend between April 29 and May 1, 2022 - at least for employees of one of India's leading financial service companies, Monarch Networth Capital Limited. In the first organization-wide coming together since the pandemic, Monarch's leadership and executive teams gathered in Goa for two days of amazing fun and bonding mixed with brainstorming and business.

MNCL held its Annual Strategy Meet at one of South Goa's most exclusive and exotic property Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Goa. Besides putting up the employees in a gorgeous property, the company management surprised the employees with surprise visits from leading celebrities and performers, proving that they go the extra mile to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their team. The beach-facing property became the perfect ground for a relaxed, fun, and exciting two-day event.

On the first night of their stay, attendees were treated to a surprise Live Music Concert hosted and performed by none other than Ankit Tiwari of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain fame. The acclaimed singer, music director and composer mesmerized the audience with renditions of his hit songs, including Sunn Raha Hain and Galliyaan, among others. The singer set the tone for a memorable and fun-filled evening, but he was not the only big name to grace the two-day star-studded event.

Bollywood actress and superstar Madhuri Dixit was graceful as ever as the surprise Chief Guest, and added a sense of glamour to the event. The legendary actress spent her time interacting with the attendees and, as always, charmed everyone with her trademark smile and elegance. The evening was hosted by film and television actor Jay Bhanushali. The highlight of the star-studded event was the felicitation of 30+ Top Performers across various Sales and Non-sales categories. Furthermore, the Monarch Management announced #TheOnes initiative to felicitate significant first-year contributors responsible for the organisation's growth, for their display of excellent leadership, team building and process optimisation. Chief Guest Madhuri Dixit felicitated and congratulated the winners and also participated in an interactive session with the attendees post the award ceremony.

While the celebrities raised the temperature, it was not all fun and games - the offsite event was also geared towards brainstorming, strategising, bonding and team building. It included addresses and sessions by various members of the management, including Promoter and related group members - Vaibhav Shah, Himanshu Shah, Bankim Shah, Ashok Bafna, Shailen Shah, and Suresh Bafna. The black T-shirt and blue jeans dress code was a drastic change from the formal attire at the workplace, and helped craft a casual and relaxed atmosphere, apt for team building and bonding with colleagues.

When asked why he chose Goa as the offsite venue, MD Vaibhav Shah said, "Our employees have really been a pillar of strength during these past two years. They have worked long hours and showed utmost dedication to their work. With things opening up in the aftermath of COVID, we thought now was the best time to reward them for their commitment and allow them to relax in a casual setting. So, we planned this offsite event to allow our people some time to unwind, bond, and gear up for the next financial year. And what better place to unwind than a beach-facing property in Goa?"

MNCL Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Bhandari helmed the CEO session, unveiling the company's business theme for FY23. Attendees also participated in business presentations and sessions held by department heads of Human Resources, Operations, Digital Marketing and Wealth Management.

When asked about the reasons for this offsite trip Himanshu Shah, Chairman - MNCL, said, "Our growth and the happiness of our people are interlinked, and I think this offsite trip has been quite successful at ensuring that our team feels valued. We felt that the team deserved this breather from the city first and foremost, so we took the call, and here we are. From a business perspective as well, we see great potential in our team's capabilities, and I hope to see a very bright year ahead for Monarch Networth Capital Ltd."

Throughout their stay in Goa, attendees were treated to sumptuous meals, a relaxing atmosphere and incredible scenic views of the Arabian Sea and Goa's exotic beaches. The event concluded with a stirring closing ceremony, and the promise of a bright year for MNCL.

Monarch Networth Capital Limited is a leading full-service financial services company with businesses spread across retail broking, wealth and third-party products distribution, global access, institutional equities, investment banking and fund management. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, we have a presence in 145+ cities catering to 3+ lakh retail clients through 90+ branches, 400+ employees, and 700+ sub-brokers. Institutional Equities has strong connections with 150+ corporates and 50+ asset managers/investment houses. MNCL strives to create consistent value for investors and work with the single-minded objective of "Client first" across each segment of its operations. In-depth research of relatively less-explored stocks and corporate governance assessment are the pillars of our idea generation process. For the period ended 9MFY22 Monarch has reported a PAT of INR 45.72cr. and has recently crossed the figure of 1000 cr. in Market Capitalisation in April'22.

MNCL has won accolades at many elite platforms; some of the notable awards are:

-Top performer in OFS segment by BSE in 2019-20

-Best Regional Retail Broker award by NSE in 2018

