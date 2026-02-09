New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Congress and said the government cannot agree to a situation where Rahul Gandhi makes accusations in Lok Sabha and a ruckus is created in which other members cannot speak.

Rijiju told reporters that the opposition does not have the numbers for any no-confidence motion they plan to bring against the Speaker.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Bureaucracy Reshuffle: State Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; IPS, IAS and HPAS Officers Shifted.

"I had given a commitment to the Congress party in front of the Speaker that if Congress agrees to let the House function normally, then we will allow Congress and other parties to speak on how to run the House. I can't agree to a situation where Rahul Gandhi speaks and makes accusations, creates a ruckus and then does not let others speak. If Congress speaks, then we will allow other members to also speak," Rijiju said.

He said the government did not urge the Speaker to take action over the conduct of opposition members.

Also Read | 'I Am Ready To Go to Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Prepared To Face Arrest After AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Files Case Over Deleted Video.

"They can bring the motion, but they don't have the numbers. They insulted the institution of the Speaker and climbed onto the officials' tables. We could have asked the Speaker to take action. I am not urging the Speaker to take any particular action," he said on Opposition to move no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

A political row has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)