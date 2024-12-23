PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: The iconic Madurai Jigarthanda Factory, a household name synonymous with the authentic taste of Tamil Nadu, has proudly rebranded as Jignature, reflecting its bold vision of expansion and innovation. With a legacy of delivering tradition-rich beverages, Jignature is set to bring the essence of Tamil Nadu to a wider audience, transforming from a beloved local brand into a rising name across borders.

This rebranding is a significant milestone as the brand celebrates its expansion to 90 outlets, spanning Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, the UAE, and Bahrain. With an ambitious roadmap ahead, Jignature aims to solidify its presence while retaining the authenticity that has won the hearts of millions.

Madurai Jigarthanda Factory Rebrands as Jignature

A Tamil Nadu Icon Begins a New Chapter unveiled by Master chef India Finalist Aruna Vijay, Mohamed Fazil - Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Kumar - Chief Operations Officer, Mohamed Zunnoon - Chief Strategy Officer, Mohamed Rahmathullah - Chief Growth Officer, Vasanthan - Director of Franchise operations at Besant Nagar.

"This is more than a name change," said Mohammed Fazil, Managing Director of Jignature. "It is a declaration of our ambition to take the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu to new heights while staying true to the roots that define us. Our dedicated team and loyal customers are the pillars of our success, and we promise to continue delivering excellence as we enter this new phase."

The transformation reflects a careful balance of tradition and modernity. Mohamed Zunnoon, with his expertise in business strategy and branding, noted, "Our focus is on crafting a brand narrative that not only celebrates our heritage but also positions us as a modern, innovative player in the global market. It's about building trust and recognition, wherever we go."

The expansion is also driven by a vision for sustainable growth. Mohammed Rahmathullah, Chief Growth Officer, added, "This transformation is about introducing the iconic Jigarthanda to the world while maintaining the authenticity and care that make it special. It's about preserving a legacy while scaling it responsibly."

Santhosh Kumar, Head of Production, emphasized the commitment to quality that has defined the brand. "Every step of our production process is guided by the principle of delivering authenticity. From sourcing ingredients to the final product, we ensure that our customers receive the best every time."

The success of Jignature's expansion rests on a robust franchise model. Vasanth, Director of Franchisee Operations, said, "We've designed our franchise system to ensure each outlet operates with the same standards, values, and quality that define Jignature. We also prioritize safeguarding the interests of franchisees, ensuring mutual success through consistent guidance and support."

Jignature's rebranding marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to establish the brand as a trusted name in the beverage industry. The company envisions expanding into Europe and other parts of Asia.

The strength of Jignature lies in its ability to seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, an achievement made possible by the shared vision and expertise of its leadership team.

Jignature's transformation is a heartfelt tribute to the people of Tamil Nadu and the brand's loyal customers. "Your support has been the cornerstone of our success," said Mohammed Fazil. "As we grow, we carry your love and pride with us. Every step of this journey is inspired by your trust in us, and we promise to keep delivering the authentic flavors and experiences that define who we are."

The rebranding was inaugurated by Aruna Vijay, MasterChef India Finalist, in the presence of prominent personalities, including M.A. Ishake, Managing Director of MAC Group UAE, C.A. Mustafa, Auditor of Jignature, and VML Karthikeyan, Vice President of Butterfly Group.

About Jignature

Jignature, formerly known as Madurai Jigarthanda Factory, is a trailblazing beverage brand rooted in Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage. With a network of 90 outlets across India and the Middle East, Jignature is on a mission to bring the authentic flavors of Jigarthanda to new markets, blending tradition with modernity. Supported by a passionate and capable team, Jignature is redefining the food and beverage industry with its commitment to authenticity, innovation, and excellence.

Together, let's take Tamil Nadu's pride to the world.

Jignature situated at Elliot's Prominade road, (opposite Mitz ink tattoos), Besant Nagar.

