As we approach the biggest birth celebration of the Christian community, which has become a global phenomenon—the Christmas season and the ushering in of the new year—one accessory that has stood out is the cross. Kim Kardashian's purchase of Princess Diana's cross necklace for $197,453 marked a truly iconic moment, elevating cross accessories to new heights in terms of significance and legacy.

Crossification of 2024

This year, crosses have made a striking comeback, popping up everywhere from the lyrics of songs by Charlie XCX and Addison Rae to the glitz of the red carpet and even in the biggest blockbuster films. Fashion in 2024 has taken a nostalgic turn, reviving a plethora of trends from the past—everything from cargo pants, slip dresses, and beloved leopard prints to accessories like chokers, bucket hats, and chunky cuffs. While we've been eagerly awaiting the next trend revival, the iconic cross pendant certainly wasn't on anyone's radar.

The trend started when Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a large cross necklace at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. This significant piece of jewellery, known as the 'Attallah Cross,' was previously worn by Princess Diana at a charity ball in October 1987. Kardashian styled the eye-catching necklace, which features amethyst and diamond embellishments, by shortening the pearl chain and pairing it with a choker and additional necklaces for a more dramatic look. Reactions on the internet were mixed, with some criticizing Kardashian for linking herself to yet another culturally significant fashion moment (much like the backlash over Marilyn Monroe's dress). Despite this, it is undeniable that the cross pendant is experiencing a revival in today's pop culture. Indian art collector and recent television personality Shalini Passi also embraces the trend, often adorning herself with prestigious designer jewellery featuring crosses in various styles to celebrate the fashion associated with Christian jewels.

Shalini Passi, Bella Hadid, Madonna (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cross Hearts Of Millennials

The cross pendant was a quintessential fashion statement in the mid to late 2000s, and you could spot it in nearly every pop music video from that era—usually worn by the main star, often either a rosary or a simple yet striking cross on a chain. The trend quickly gained traction among men, women, and teens alike, who styled it effortlessly with everything from tank tops to tees. Even the early 2010s saw actors sporting the pendant, albeit with a more minimalist approach. However, the roots of the cross pendant trend trace back to the ‘60s and ‘70s, when it evolved beyond its religious connotations and became an accent piece for rock icons like Elvis Presley, marking a significant moment when the cross was reimagined as a bold fashion statement.

In the ‘80s, fashion leaned heavily into the punk aesthetic, with goth and grunge trends taking centre stage. During this time, the cross pendant adopted a more rebellious spirit compared to its ‘70s counterparts. Who could forget Madonna’s iconic look from her "Like A Virgin" music video? She paired her cross necklace with a classic white wedding dress, creating a look that pushed boundaries and set the tone for her edgy fashion and daring image.

From that point on, the cross pendant transformed into an effortlessly cool style statement throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s, seamlessly blending into both high fashion and streetwear.

Pop icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera frequently wore cross necklaces in their videos and public appearances, cementing the accessory’s association with early 2000s pop culture. Spears, for example, was often seen with layered necklaces that included cross pendants, giving her looks a blend of innocence and edge that resonated with young fans. Cross pendants became especially popular among male stars as well—rappers 50 Cent and Eminem made the cross necklace an integral part of their streetwear aesthetic, which influenced many fans and cemented the look as gender-neutral.

