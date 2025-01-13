Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Mahakumbh 2025, which began today in Prayagraj, is projected to generate trade worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore in the region, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The month-long event, considered the world's largest human gathering, is anticipated to attract around 400 million visitors, providing a significant boost to local trade, tourism, and employment.

The trade body noted that accommodation and tourism are expected to be the biggest contributors to this economic surge, with local hotels, guesthouses, and temporary lodging arrangements likely to generate Rs 40,000 crore.

"Mahakumbh will witness large-scale economic and trade activities. An estimate suggests that with an average expenditure of Rs 5,000 per person during religious travel, the total spending will exceed Rs 2 lakh crore. This includes spending on hotels, guesthouses, temporary accommodations, food, religious items, healthcare, and other services" said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT.

The food and beverage sector, including packaged foods, water, biscuits, juices, and meals, is estimated to add Rs 20,000 crore to the overall trade.

It also added that religious items and offerings, such as oil, lamps, Ganga water, idols, incense sticks, and religious books, are another major area of economic activity, contributing an estimated Rs 20,000 crore.

Additionally, transportation and logistics, including local and interstate services, freight, and taxis, are expected to account for Rs 10,000 crore.

Tourism services, such as tour guides, travel packages, and related activities, are likely to contribute another Rs 10,000 crore.

Temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and medicines could bring in Rs 3,000 crore, while sectors like e-ticketing, digital payments, Wi-Fi services, and mobile charging stations are expected to see business worth Rs 1,000 crore. Entertainment and media, including advertising and promotional activities, are projected to generate Rs 10,000 crore in trade.

The Uttar Pradesh government has highlighted Mahakumbh's importance in boosting the local economy and promoting tourism on a global scale. Such large-scale events not only benefit regional industries but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the state and the country.

Mahakumbh 2025 is set to leave a lasting impact on Prayagraj and its surrounding areas, creating new opportunities for trade and employment. (ANI)

