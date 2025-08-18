NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 18: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, proudly presents MeghMalhar: A Tribute to Rain & Rhythm, the inaugural National Photography Contest 2025. The contest invites photographers across India to explore the multifaceted impact of monsoons through compelling visual narratives.

This year's edition features a special category exclusively for MAHE students, "My MAHE, My Campus," encouraging participants from all five campuses--Manipal, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai--to capture the spirit, charm, and uniqueness of their university life and surroundings.

Organized in collaboration with the Youth Photographic Society Bengaluru (YPS) and supported by MAHE's Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) and Manipal Institute of Social Sciences, Humanities & Arts (MISHA), the contest aims to celebrate India's rich monsoon heritage while fostering artistic excellence and visual storytelling.

Submissions will be accepted till August 31, 2025, with participants encouraged to portray the essence of monsoons--from dramatic landscapes and cultural celebrations to intimate human stories and the season's influence on diverse communities. Submit your entries using the following link: mahe.ypsbengaluru.com/index.php

A curated exhibition will be held at the prestigious KK Hebbar Gallery & Art Centre at MISHA Lake campus from September 17, 2025, featuring an official opening and a prize distribution ceremony on September 17. Selected works will also be showcased in digital galleries and may be included in a commemorative catalogue. Winners will receive cash prizes, including:

* First Prize: Rs. 25,000

* Second Prize: Rs. 15,000

* Three Third Prizes: Rs. 10,000 each

* Five Consolation Prizes: Rs. 2,000 each

The shortlist will be announced on September 5, 2025, followed by the final results on September 10, 2025.

The contest is supported by prominent cultural institutions, including the National Gallery of Modern Arts, Karnataka State Lalitha Kala Academy, Photographic Society of India/Karnataka, and Photography Club of Udupi, ensuring high artistic standards and national reach.

Photographers, students, artists, and cultural enthusiasts are invited to participate in this unique celebration of India's monsoon season. For registration and submission guidelines, visit MAHE's official website and social media channels.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

