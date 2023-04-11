New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Majestic Garbh Sanskar, a leading partnership firm, has announced a major transformation to better serve its customers. The firm, which has been working tirelessly to promote awareness about Garbhsanskar and parenting, has now converted into a private limited company with the new name Majestic Garbhsanskar & Parenting Solutions Private Limited.

According to Prof. Jayshree Upadhyay, one of the founders of the company, "We are thrilled to announce that Majestic Garbh Sanskar has evolved into Majestic Garbhsanskar & Parenting Solutions Private Limited. This change will enable us to serve our customers better and continue to provide high-quality services to expecting and planning couples, parents, and trainers."

Daya Agrawal, another founder of the company, added, "We are committed to providing holistic Garbhsanskar and parenting solutions to our customers. With this transformation, we aim to expand our reach and make our services available to more people who can benefit from them."

The company's new name reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to expecting and planning couples, parents of children aged 0-12 years, and trainers. The company has developed three key vertices: the Garbhsanskar Guru app and its app-based daily activity course, the Parenting Guru app, and the Train the Trainer program.

Prashant Agrawal, another founder of the company, emphasized, "We believe that this transformation will help us achieve our goal of contributing to the betterment of society through education and training in Garbhsanskar and parenting."

Prof. Hardik Upadhyay, the fourth founder of the company, stated, "We are proud to be a registered and recognized startup by Startup India, Government of India. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in service provision."

With this transformation, Majestic Garbhsanskar & Parenting Solutions Private Limited is poised to become a leading provider of Garbhsanskar and parenting solutions in India. Its commitment to innovation and excellence in service provision, combined with its focus on expanding its reach and serving more customers, makes it an exciting prospect for the future.

The company's Garbhsanskar Guru app is particularly noteworthy, as it provides expecting and planning couples with a daily activity course designed to promote the health and well-being of the mother and the baby. The app also offers personalized guidance and support to parents during pregnancy, childbirth, and early childhood.

The Parenting Guru app, on the other hand, is designed to support parents of children aged 0-12 years, providing them with expert advice and guidance on a range of parenting-related topics. The Train the Trainer program, meanwhile, is aimed at trainers and educators, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to educate others about Garbhsanskar and parenting.

The transformation of Majestic Garbh Sanskar into Majestic Garbhsanskar & Parenting Solutions Private Limited marks an exciting new chapter for the company. With its renewed focus on serving customers and providing holistic Garbhsanskar and parenting solutions, the company is well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the betterment of society.

For more information, visit - https://www.garbhsanskarguru.com

To download the app, visit - http://guru.garbhsanskar.co/

