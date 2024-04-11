PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: The Nari First Jewel of India Beauty Contest concluded with an extraordinary celebration of diversity and empowerment aboard the luxurious Cordella Cruise. Hosted by Nari First's founder, Aikta Sharma, and co-founder Anshu Budhraja, the event marked a historic milestone in redefining beauty standards.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Let Users Preview Documents Without Downloading.

Gathering 130 participants from varied backgrounds, the revolutionary contest shattered conventional norms by embracing individuals of all ages, heights, and weights. Divided into Princess and Empresses categories, the contest epitomized talent, grace, and inclusivity. Under the guidance of Lieutenant Dr Rita Gangwani, a renowned personality transformation expert and international pageant coach, participants underwent transformative training, setting the stage for an unforgettable event.

Sandip Sopankar, the choreography maestro, served as the Show Director, adding grandeur to the occasion. Indian pop sensation Shibani Kashyap mesmerized the audience with a captivating live performance and joined the esteemed jury, including industry luminaries like Ms. Yashena, director of Women of Wonders, and Mrs. Universe Mauritius, who specially flew in for the event.

Also Read | K Kavitha Arrested: CBI Arrests BRS Leader in Connection With Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Anchor Randeep kept the audience entertained, while Divesh from Forte Live Dance Studio conducted energizing Zumba sessions for the participants. The Mastery School of Beauty provided exquisite makeup and hairstyling for all contestants, enhancing their natural beauty. The competition featured rounds like National Brides, Talent, and Beachwear, with 30 contestants advancing to the top 10 based on various criteria. Ultimately, the winners emerged, with Eesha Agrawal claiming the Jewel of India title in the Empresses category and Dr. Rupinder Kaur Khera crowned the Jewel of India in the Princess category. Trophy were presented by gorgeous Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora.

Generous sponsors such as Tacayurveda Co and Niajaa Organic Cosmetics contributed gift vouchers and prizes worth one lakh to the winners, along with exclusive trips to Bali and Goa. Additionally, all participants received gift vouchers from the sponsors.

The Nari First Jewel of India Beauty Contest stands as a testament to the power of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, setting a new standard in beauty pageantry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)